I've played 8 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here's the best one you (probably) skipped but really should buy now

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been in the wild for more than two weeks, and after sampling more than half a dozen of the system’s launch games, I’m having a blast with the new hybrid console (and said as much in my very positive Nintendo Switch 2 review).

A VGC report this week suggests that third-party Switch 2 game sales are pretty slow off the bat, and while I’m a little disappointed at this news, I’m not entirely surprised.

It’s little wonder that Nintendo published software like Mario Kart World and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are dominating the play time of early adopters. Cyberpunk 2077 is reportedly the exception that is bucking the trend and seeing strong sales.

However, much as I love Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 (I named it one of the launch games you need to play first), there’s another third-party title that is quickly becoming one of my go-to Switch 2 games at this very early stage of the console’s lifecycle: Hitman World of Assassination.

I’ve seen it knock around the bottom of the best-selling charts on the Nintendo eShop, but otherwise, it’s not a launch title that many Switch 2 players appear to be talking about.

This could be because the majority of Switch 2 owners have already played it on other systems where it’s been available for several years, but I think the Signature Edition on Switch 2 makes a compelling case for double-dipping.

Here’s why you shouldn’t skip Hitman WoA on Nintendo Switch 2 (assuming you have access to a solid Wi-Fi connection).

Hitman: WoA is (almost) perfect on Switch 2

The Hitman World of Assassination trilogy (which packages the three Hitman games developed by IO Interactive between 2016 and 2021) is a known quantity at this point, so I won’t harp on about the basics of what the game actually is.

There are plenty of reviews covering all three games in the series already, many of which successfully highlight why they represent not only a new high watermark for the long-running franchise, but also why Hitman in this current guise might just be the most polished stealth game ever.

Instead, let’s specifically talk about the Nintendo Switch 2 port, officially known as the Signature Edition. The first thing to note is you’re getting a ridiculous amount of content here.

For starters, you get the full campaign of 2016’s Hitman, 2018’s Hitman 2 and 2021’s Hitman 3, alongside the two extra chapters released as DLC for Hitman 2.

That’s enough to last you dozens of hours, as it’s 21 total locations (Hitman’s name for individual open levels), and each is purposefully designed to be replayed several times over. Plus, they’re all stitched together into a single seamless campaign that can be enjoyed from start to finish with no hitches.

Alongside that, you get plenty of additional game modes like user-created Contracts, a rougelike offering called Freelancer and a fiendishly challenging Arcade mode. That’s not all; you can also dive into side campaigns like Seven Deadly Sins and Patient Zero.

There’s also The Sarajevo Six, though this latter one does unfortunately require an additional purchase.

These separate modes remix content from the base games in surprisingly inventive ways, changing levels you might have played dozens of times already in often substantial ways.

There’s also limited-time Elusive Targets, which right now include a tie-in event with James Bond, which features Mads Mikkelsen reprising his role as Le Chiffre from 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

Plus, I haven’t even touched on the Sniper Assassin mode, which is a totally different spin on Hitman. Here you find Agent 47 perched in a watch tower, and eliminating targets from afar using, you've guessed it, a powerful sniper rifle.

None of this content is exclusive to the Signature Edition; it can also be found in Hitman World of Assassination on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, but I’ve found the Switch 2 platform ideally suited for the Hitman experience because of its portability.

Hitman is a great game for shorter sessions. Because each level is highly replayable and designed to be mastered through repeat play, once you’ve got some knowledge of a location, you can hop in and complete a few challenges within just a matter of minutes.

It’s the perfect game for playing in shorter bursts, and that approach suits the Switch 2 hardware.

The downside is that on a technical level, Hitman World of Assassination on Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t up to the same graphical or performance standards as you’ll get playing on beefier hardware like the PS5 Pro or a powerful gaming PC. But that’s really to be expected with a Switch 2 port.

Ultimately, this isn’t a highly compromised port. The visual downgrades are well within my tolerance levels, and I suspect most players will feel the same.

The unlocked frame rate does dip a little more than I’d like, but it’s far from a major issue, and when played in handheld mode, Hitman: WoA showcases the increased graphical power of the Switch 2 pretty well. Like many Switch players, I’m okay making some visual sacrifices in the name of portability.

There’s just one very frustrating issue

Unfortunately, there is one major issue with Hitman World of Assassination on Switch 2, and it’s severe enough that it could serve as a dealbreaker for a significant number of prospective players. The game is ostensibly an always-online title.

Now, it’s not technically always online, because you’re not fully locked out of the game without an internet connection. However, the “offline mode” places several major restrictions and prevents you from accessing certain modes, making it a highly undesirable way to play.

When playing offline, you can’t make proper progress as none of your unlocks carry across, and you don’t even get a mission score upon completing a level (which is a fundamental part of the Hitman WoA experience).

You also can’t work through the location Challenges, which is another key pillar of the experience. You're limited to playing each campaign level in its most basic form. That’s still pretty fun, but you’re basically getting half the game.

Making matters worse is that you can’t even hop between offline and online, and just tolerate the restrictions. You cannot access online save data when offline, and any progress made won’t transfer across.

Offline mode is a completely separated and seriously less-than-ideal way to play. Basically, if you don’t have a reliable connection, do not buy Hitman on Nintendo Switch 2.

Considering that being able to play Hitman on the go is the biggest selling point of the Switch 2 edition, it is a pretty major flaw. And it means that as much as I enjoy Hitman World of Assassination on Nintendo’s new platform, it won’t be a game I turn to on flights or trains.

However, I’m still glad the phenomenal sandbox stealth experience has been ported over to Nintendo Switch 2. And if IO Interactive could tweak the way offline play works, then it would be a game I recommend without any caveats. Sadly, that looks unlikely, so my recommendation comes with an asterisk.

