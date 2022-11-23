I finally got the PS5 Black Friday deal I've been waiting for

I’ve owned a PS5 since launch. While it still doesn’t feel like a next-gen console due to the abundance of cross-gen games, it’s easily the most powerful system I’ve ever owned. Many games can run at 4K resolution and also at 60 frames per second. Its Solid State Drive (SSD) is so fast that you’ll barely notice any loading screens. The PS5 is a technological marvel.

However, that same SSD is also the source of the PS5’s biggest issue. The system has 825GB of SSD storage. It’s bad enough that it doesn’t have a full 1TB, but when you consider how the console only has 667GB of usable storage, you don’t exactly have a lot of room for storing games.

Thankfully, my PS5 storage problems have come to an end thanks to Black Friday deals. 2TB PS5 SSDs used to cost between $300 to $400 dollars, but I just snagged the Samsung 980 Pro SSD w/ heatsink for $189 at Amazon! That’s still pricy, but since I just saved $210, I’m not complaining.

I’ll explain why Christmas just came early for me and why you should jump on this deal before it expires.

More room for games

This one is obvious, but with more internal storage, I’ll have plenty of room for games. I got the PS5 on November 2020 and by January 2021, I had to start deleting games from the SSD when I ran out of space. Constantly deleting games has frustrated me for the entirety of the PS5's two-year lifespan.

I’m sure some people will say I’m being lazy because I don’t want to delete games to make space. And you know? They’re absolutely right. The main reason I’ve wanted a bigger SSD isn’t so I could bounce between a bunch of titles. It’s because I wanted to download them without worrying about storage space. If I can get to a point where I only need to delete games once a year, I’ll be golden.

This generation hasn’t had many graphically intensive blockbuster titles, but things should change in 2023 when games like Starfield and Final Fantasy XVI release. Big games like this will no doubt require a lot of storage space — which makes a 2TB SSD all the more useful.

More space for photos and videos

I enjoy taking in-game photos and creating gameplay videos on PS5. It’s a great way to document awesome gameplay moments and share your experience with others on social media. Unfortunately, I’ve always had to be extremely selective about which moments to capture, lest I run out of storage space. Videos can fill up an SSD fast if you’re not careful.

As with storing games, I can now fill up the SSD with all the photos and videos I want. And yes, I’m aware that I can store these files on an external storage device. But like I said in the previous section, I’m lazy and don’t want to go through extra steps if I don’t have to.

I hope my Twitter followers are ready for the deluge of gameplay videos and photos I’m about to bombard them with.

Don’t miss out on this sale!

I’m glad I patiently waited for the 2TB PS5 SSD to go on sale for under $200. Even if I can afford to buy it at its normal price, it’d be difficult to justify buying a peripheral that costs more than half the PS5’s price! I actually didn’t want to spend any money during Black Friday, but this was a deal I couldn’t pass up. And you shouldn’t either!