Zoom just got a killer feature to beat every video call app

Zoom calls are about to give the video conferencing service a serious edge over Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and all the other best video chat apps battling for the loyalty of everyone working from home.

Otter.ai, a real-time chat transcription service, now lets Zoom call participants view a live text log of the conversation taking place. The integration also lets users review and search a past meeting's record at any time, which sounds like it would be helpful for important work conferences.

Call participants can co-edit the script, highlight text or tag speakers in the log as the conversation takes place. Otter's AI smarts seem to help it differentiate who is speaking based on assigned tags as well.

Otter's transcription tool is well-suited for Zoom's present mode, too. When its enabled, the audience can view live captions while the presenter goes about their lecture or demonstration.

Real-time transcription is Zoom's latest play to maintain its edge. Google Meet recently unveiled new features like gallery layout and easy integration with Gmail, while Skype announced Meet Now video calls that don't require a sign-up or app installation.

And on its turn to one-up both rivals, Zoom didn't disappoint. It just goes to show competition can spur the invention of better products.

Ready to start transcribing your Zoom meetings in real time? Here's what you need to know about getting started with Otter and Live Video Meeting Notes.

(Image credit: Otter.ai)

How to get meeting transcription for Zoom

To start seeing real-time meeting transcription for Zoom, you'll first need to sign up for one of Otter's paid plans. The service offers Basic, Premium and Team plans with varying prices and features.

You'll also need access to a Zoom Pro, Business or Enterprise account. Only with these tiers can you sync your Zoom cloud meetings with Otter for automatic transcription.

If users are a part of a Business or Enterprise plan, they will need their Zoom administrator to review Otter's permissions before deploying the service to the marketplace.

Once Otter is approved for your meetings, click “Otter.ai Live Transcript” button in your chat window to enable Live Video Meeting Notes. You'll be redirected to Otter's website, where you'll be able to see and edit your conversation's transcript in real time.

