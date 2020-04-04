Forget Zoom: Free Skype 'Meet Now' works without signups or installs

There's no question that Zoom has quickly become the leader in video meetings and video calls during the coronavirus pandemic. It offers free, 4-minute conference calls with up to 100 attendees, and lots of people are using this tool to stay in touch and have fun with features like swapping out Zoom backgrounds.

But there's also serious questions about Zoom's security and privacy issues, only some of which the company has addressed thus far. In order to capitalize on Zoom's troubles, Skype has rolled out Skype Meet Now calls that don't require a sign-up or installation.

Here's how it works. Meet Now allows you to host conference calls by generating a free unique link with one click. You then share that link with participants to enjoy unlimited meetings via Skype. According to Microsoft, which owns Skype, your meeting link does not expire and can be used at any time.

Skype says that you'll be able to leverage its features during your video conferences. This includes the ability to record your call and save it for later. The company stores your recording for 30 days. You can also blur your background before entering the call, which is helpful for those of us are don't have the neatest home office or who have pets or children jumping in and out of the frame.

With Skype Meet Now, you can also share your screen at any time, which makes it easier to collaborate with colleagues and share presentations with a group.

Meet Now works on any device with the Skype app installed, and you don't even need a Skype account to join these calls. You can also use the Skype web client for making calls.

