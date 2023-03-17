Yellowjackets season 2 release dates are super confusing — here’s why

Going into Yellowjackets season 2, I thought the show itself would be the only place where I'd encounter curious mysteries. It turns out Yellowjackets season 2's release schedule can cause its own confusion — one that could lead to confusion among the audience, and also accidental spoilers.

I discovered this for myself when I started looking up how I was going to watch Yellowjackets season 2. I'm not a Paramount Plus subscriber at the moment, nor am I a Showtime subscriber. So, poking around online, I found a way to get Paramount Plus and Showtime for free for a month, and then I saw something odd in the language surrounding the premiere.

A tweet from the official Yellowjackets account (opens in new tab) said that the new season would be "Streaming" on March 24. This didn't make sense, as I'd been hearing that Yellowjackets was premiering on Showtime on March 26.

It turns out both are correct. Yellowjackets season 2, I've learned, debuts on Fridays and airs on linear Showtime on Sundays. Yes, this could lead to a lot of confusion, from the folks who believe prestige TV comes out on Sunday nights (as it does) who see spoilers online from the early birds.

Either way you watch it, Yellowjackets season 2 is definitely one to watch in March 2023. We've got all the complexities about how it airs, including release times, below.

Yellowjackets season 2 episodes schedule

The nine episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 bow at a pace of one per week, but at a weird schedule, as noted above. First, episodes will debut via on-demand streaming at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT on Showtime and Paramount Plus with Showtime.

But some people may watch Yellowjackets on the actual Showtime channel, when it doesn't air until 9 p.m. ET/PT. This could create a spoiler-zone for those who don't know how to find it on-demand, but we shall see.

You'll also note the show is taking the weekend of April 28 off.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1: Mar. 24 (Streaming), Mar. 26 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Mar. 31 (Streaming), April 2 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3: April 7 (Streaming), April 9 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4: April 14 (Streaming), April 16 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: April 21 (Streaming), April 23 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: May 5 (Streaming), May 7 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: May 12 (Streaming), May 14 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: May 19 (Streaming), May 21 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9: May 26 (Streaming), May 28 (Showtime)

What time do Yellowjackets season 2 episodes come out? Episodes first debut Fridays at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT on both Showtime and Paramount Plus with Showtime, and that's via on-demand. Then, episodes air on linear Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights.

