Xbox Super Saver Sale offers up to 90% off Xbox Series X and Xbox One games

If you’re looking for something new to play this weekend on Xbox Series X or Xbox One, then the Xbox Store has got you covered thanks to its new Super Saver Sale.

Right now a host of must-play games have been reduced by as much as 90%. While there is some shovelware in this sale, blockbuster titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are also included. Plus, loads of Xbox 360 games, playable on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One via backwards compatibility, are also heavily reduced.

Right now a host of must-play games have been reduced by as much as 90%. While there is some shovelware in this sale, blockbuster titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla are also included. Plus, loads of Xbox 360 games, playable on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One via backwards compatibility, are also heavily reduced.

Best games in the Xbox Super Saver Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The latest entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series casts you as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, looking to conquer all of England. Raid your enemies, grow your clan's settlement and upgrade your character with hundreds of pieces of loot. Playing in 4K at 60 fps on Xbox Series X, Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks as good as it plays.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes the entire base game, two massive expansion packs and 18 DLC individual packs. Prepare to lose hundreds of hours to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. You play as Geralt of Rivia, a legendary Witcher on a quest to track down your ward who is being relentlessly hunted by a mysterious and sinister force.

Sunset Overdrive

Sunset City is under siege after a contaminated energy drink transformed its population into toxic mutants. It's up to you to save the city by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across this colorful open-world. At your disposal you'll have a range of fantastic weapons that fire everything from vinyl records to explosive teddy bears.

Lost Judgment

This sequel to 2019's Judgment once again sees you step into the shoes of Private Detective Yagami as you investigate a seemingly impossible case of two crimes committed at the same time. Blending together cinematic combat and investigative puzzles, giving Lost Judgment a chance is a very wise decision.

Riders Republic Deluxe Edition

Riders Republic takes extreme sports to a whole new level offering you multiple ways to explore a massive open world that combines several real-world US national parks into the ultimate riders playground. The Deluxe Edition includes the full base game as well as four additional DLC pack and 20 Helicopter Tickets for fast-traveling around the open-world instantly.

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Set into a stunningly authentic depiction of 15th-century Bohemia in Kingdom Come Deliverance. There are no dragons, magical spells or mythical beats here, instead, you play Henry the son of a blacksmith on a quest to avenge the death of your parents. Kingdom Come Deliverance also packs challenging combat, a non-linear story and deep character development. It's an RPG unlike any other.

Skate 3

Shred the brand new city of Port Carverton in Skate 3, the newest entry in the award-winning Skate franchise. The series' iconic flick-it controls return, as well as the Hall of Meat allowing you to bail in style. Skate 3 also offers the most robust suite of online features ever seen in a Skate game and plays in 60 fps on Xbox Series X.