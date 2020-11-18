Xbox Series X stock update — here's when shortage will finally let up

Getting your hands on an Xbox Series X is proving to be quite a challenge for some shoppers. And one Microsoft executive seems to be saying that it’s not going to get any easier any time soon.

Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart told attendees at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment virtual conference that the current shortages retailers are experiencing with the console will be continuing for some time, likely spilling over into 2021.

Expect the current Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S shortages to continue "as we head into the post-holiday quarter," Stuart said.

"We'll have supply cranking up over the next, what, four, five, six months," he added. "And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met."

Why is it so hard to get your hands on a new console? In the case of the Xbox Series X, Stuart is chalking it up to an explosion of demand for gaming in the last few years.

"I think what we’ve seen over the last generation and then heading into now is — and part of this demand profile is, frankly, gaming is just exploding," Stuart said of the massive demand for consoles.

"It’s a $200 billion-a-year industry. And so kids, adults, male, female, young, old, whatever it is, are games. And so that drives that demand profile, which we love to see."

Xbox experiences and platforms head Liz Hamren acknowledged in a blog post last week how difficult it's been for would-be Xbox Series X owners to procure a system since the console launched on Nov. 10, especially with the holidays just around the corner.

“We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X|S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible over time and encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market,” Hamren said.

There had been a few instances where Microsoft had indicated there would be additional chances to buy Xbox Series X units from various retailers, like on launch day, but that experience didn't go so well for many. In fact, several buyers are still without their new Xbox systems, as it’s still very difficult to actually find one at a retailer where they don’t go out of stock nearly immediately.