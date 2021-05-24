Xbox Series X restock on Amazon Prime Day 2021 — here's how likely it is

While the exact date for Prime Day 2021 is currently unknown, one of the biggest questions already surrounding the event is will there be an Xbox Series X restock as part of the festivities.

With demand for Microsoft’s powerful gaming console still outpacing the limited supply, it’s not a surprise that many gamers are eagerly hoping Prime Day will offer them a chance secure to an Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It's a future-proofed device that can play games across four generations of Xbox. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S is the entry-level version of the Xbox Series X, but its lower price does some with some sacrifices in terms of performance. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

Amazon has restocked the console multiple times since it first launched six months ago, but it’s never remained available for long. During every Amazon drop to date, the console has only been up for purchase for minutes before it returned to be being sold out. Recent drops have been very sporadic, so could Prime 2021 offer up Amazon’s biggest Xbox Series X drop to date?

We unfortunately don’t have a definitive answer to this question. We have reached out to Amazon for clarification but the retailer is remaining frustratingly tight-lipped on its next-gen console restock schedule. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of logical speculation we can make to determine if there will be an Xbox Series X restock on Prime Day 2021.

Will there be an Xbox Series X restock on Prime Day 2021?

While can't definitively determine if there will be an Xbox Series X restock on Prime Day 2021, we can make an educated guess based on various factors.

It’s worth noting that Prime Day itself is a huge sales event for Amazon, which sees shoppers descend on the site looking for bargains and the biggest discounts possible. It seems unlikely that the retailer would want to combine its Prime Day traffic with hordes of gamers trying to buy an Xbox Series X.

Amazon’s servers struggled to cope with the weight of Prime Day traffic alone in the past, so the added influx of gamers only visiting the site in an attempt to secure an Xbox Series X would almost certainly cause the website some serious headaches — and likely a couple of crashes as well.

It seems much more likely that Amazon would hold any sort of Xbox Series X restock in the days leading up to Prime Day 2021, or maybe in the days after the event. This would allow the site to handle both traffic spikes without causing major server issues.

Do bear in mind that this is just speculation, Amazon may view an Xbox Series X restock as a great way to boost its traffic numbers even higher during the Prime Day period. Plus, maybe all the customers who don’t manage to buy an Xbox Series X will purchase something else as a consolation prize.

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Will the Xbox Series X be discounted for Prime Day 2021?

The odds of Amazon offering any form of a discount on the Xbox Series X for Prime Day are practically zero. Sorry to break it to you.

While Prime Day does offer savings and steep discounts on a wide range of best-selling products, the Xbox Series X is all but guaranteed to be excluded from the list of reduced items. Due to the demand for the system Amazon can’t even keep it in stock at MSRP, there is no incentive for either Amazon or Microsoft to authorize any form of discount this year.

The same is true of the console being bundled with extra games or accessories, it's extremely unlikely. Unfortunately, it’s doubtful that the Xbox Series X will receive any form of a price drop for a good while yet, in fact, you might be waiting even beyond Prime Day 2022 before the console can be bought for less than full price.