Wolves vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Wolves aim to end the year on a high when they welcome Everton to Molineux on Saturday — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

Wolves are on a seven-match unbeaten run at Molineux in the Premier League. Their last defeat on home soil was back in September. They come into this one after an away win too but haven't won three on the bounce since January 2022. Wolves know where the goal is at Molineux, though, finding the net in their last 16 Premier League home games, but Everton's steely defence will certainly test that record on Saturday.

After a run of four wins in a row, Everton now find themselves on a three-game losing streak – and their record at Molineux won't fill Toffees fans with that much hope. Everton have won just two of their nine Premier League games away to Wolves, but their form on the road right now is good. Of their last seven away games in the league they've won five and lost two, including an unlucky defeat at Spurs just before Christmas. Can Sean Dyche see out the year with another three points to move them clear of the drop zone?

How to watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream on the USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also included in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV 's Blue package comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network. It typically costs from $40 per month but new users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Everton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.