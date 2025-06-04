Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT — Stock checker of all the retailers I recommend in US and UK
Here's where to buy AMD's latest budget king
Now that RTX 5060 is out in the wild, it's the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT's time to shine. And based on the performance and price leaks, Nvidia must be feeling nervous right now.
With an MSRP of $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB, this is a mightily impressive deal for what you get — a higher number of peak AI operations per second to run all that FSR 4 neural gameplay enhancements, a faster boost clock and more.
And on paper, this translates to pretty much level performance to the RTX 5060 Ti but at a far cheaper price. Throw in the new FSR techniques codenamed 'Redstone' to bring even better path tracing and frame generation, and this looks like it could be the GPU hit of the summer.
The RX 9060 XT will be launching tomorrow (June 5). Time-wise, nothing has been said for sure, but we're anticipating stock to drop at 9am ET / 2pm BST. Right here, we're listing all the retailers you will be able to buy one from.
Pricing is just MSRP (for now): There have been leaks of pricing falling within MSRP in the U.K. and being around $20-$50 more expensive in the U.S. But we can't say for sure yet. Once we know the prices when stock drops, we'll update the pricing down below!
WHERE TO BUY RX 9060 XT IN USA
- Amazon: check RX 9060 XT stock
- Best Buy: check RX 9060 XT stock
- B&H Photo: check RX 9060 XT stock
- Newegg: check RX 9060 XT stock
If the RX 9070 and 9070 XT stock is anything to go by, expect Amazon to drip-feed 9060 XTs over the course of the next few days. Keep checking here.
Best Buy has been one of the first retailers out the gate with AMD GPU stock. Nothing is visible yet, but they will appear under this search when they are up.
Newegg is usually quick on the launch, but also one of the fastest to sell out of GPUs. If you've got a fast clicking finger, be prepared for this stock.
For past AMD GPUs, B&H has been the place to go for overclockable versions that will come with a bit of a price bump.
WHERE TO BUY RX 9060 XT IN UK
- Overclockers: check RX 9060 XT stock
- Amazon: check RX 9060 XT stock
- eBuyer: check RX 9070 stock
- Scan: check RX 9060 XT stock
- CCL: check RX 9060 XT stock
Product listings are live, and after leaks showed prices will probably start at MSRP, Overclockers was quick to change the pricing to 6 grand. Don't worry, this is just to hide costs!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during all the past launches, so I'd expect the same here.
eBuyer has all of its listings up and ready for you to be notified when they go on sale!
No listings yet, but much like U.S., Amazon is probably going to slowly roll out its stock.
If you search specifically for "RX 9060 XT" and now the full name, you can see the listings for Box's offering.
