Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT — Stock checker of all the retailers I recommend in US and UK

Now that RTX 5060 is out in the wild, it's the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT's time to shine. And based on the performance and price leaks, Nvidia must be feeling nervous right now.

With an MSRP of $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB, this is a mightily impressive deal for what you get — a higher number of peak AI operations per second to run all that FSR 4 neural gameplay enhancements, a faster boost clock and more.

And on paper, this translates to pretty much level performance to the RTX 5060 Ti but at a far cheaper price. Throw in the new FSR techniques codenamed 'Redstone' to bring even better path tracing and frame generation, and this looks like it could be the GPU hit of the summer.

The RX 9060 XT will be launching tomorrow (June 5). Time-wise, nothing has been said for sure, but we're anticipating stock to drop at 9am ET / 2pm BST. Right here, we're listing all the retailers you will be able to buy one from.

Disclaimer Pricing is just MSRP (for now): There have been leaks of pricing falling within MSRP in the U.K. and being around $20-$50 more expensive in the U.S. But we can't say for sure yet. Once we know the prices when stock drops, we'll update the pricing down below!

