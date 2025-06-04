Recommended reading

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT — Stock checker of all the retailers I recommend in US and UK

News
By published

Here's where to buy AMD's latest budget king

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Now that RTX 5060 is out in the wild, it's the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT's time to shine. And based on the performance and price leaks, Nvidia must be feeling nervous right now.

With an MSRP of $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB, this is a mightily impressive deal for what you get — a higher number of peak AI operations per second to run all that FSR 4 neural gameplay enhancements, a faster boost clock and more.

And on paper, this translates to pretty much level performance to the RTX 5060 Ti but at a far cheaper price. Throw in the new FSR techniques codenamed 'Redstone' to bring even better path tracing and frame generation, and this looks like it could be the GPU hit of the summer.

The RX 9060 XT will be launching tomorrow (June 5). Time-wise, nothing has been said for sure, but we're anticipating stock to drop at 9am ET / 2pm BST. Right here, we're listing all the retailers you will be able to buy one from.

Disclaimer

Pricing is just MSRP (for now): There have been leaks of pricing falling within MSRP in the U.K. and being around $20-$50 more expensive in the U.S. But we can't say for sure yet. Once we know the prices when stock drops, we'll update the pricing down below!

WHERE TO BUY RX 9060 XT IN USA

RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: $299 at Amazon

If the RX 9070 and 9070 XT stock is anything to go by, expect Amazon to drip-feed 9060 XTs over the course of the next few days. Keep checking here.

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy has been one of the first retailers out the gate with AMD GPU stock. Nothing is visible yet, but they will appear under this search when they are up.

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: $299 at Newegg

Newegg is usually quick on the launch, but also one of the fastest to sell out of GPUs. If you've got a fast clicking finger, be prepared for this stock.

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: $299 at BHPhoto

For past AMD GPUs, B&H has been the place to go for overclockable versions that will come with a bit of a price bump.

View Deal

WHERE TO BUY RX 9060 XT IN UK

RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: £299 at Overclockers

Product listings are live, and after leaks showed prices will probably start at MSRP, Overclockers was quick to change the pricing to 6 grand. Don't worry, this is just to hide costs!

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: £299 at CCL

CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during all the past launches, so I'd expect the same here.

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: £299 at Ebuyer

eBuyer has all of its listings up and ready for you to be notified when they go on sale!

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: £299 at Amazon

No listings yet, but much like U.S., Amazon is probably going to slowly roll out its stock.

View Deal
RX 9060 XT
RX 9060 XT: £299 at Box.co.uk

If you search specifically for "RX 9060 XT" and now the full name, you can see the listings for Box's offering.

View Deal
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.