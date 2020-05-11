Where to buy face masks for kids — these retailers have stock

Adults in search of where to buy face masks generally have no problem finding masks. However, if you're wondering where to buy face masks for kids — your options are a little more restricted.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that children 2 years and older wear face masks or "cloth face coverings" that covers their nose and mouth when out in public. So we're rounding up all the retailers where to buy face masks for kids.

Where to buy face masks for kids

Star Wars Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

These Star Wars face masks for kids are perfect for any child who's a fan of the Star Wars franchise. The masks include characters from various Star Wars movies including Baby Yoda and R2-D2. The cloth masks are machine washable and Disney is will donate all profits of U.S. sales (up to $1 million) to Medshare. View Deal

Vistaprint Face Mask for kids: $18 @ Vistaprint

Vistaprint's masks feature a replaceable nanofilter system that blocks airborne contaminants. They offer a wide variety of prints for kids and the masks can be washed and reused. These masks measure 19cm x 12cm. Even better, for every reusable mask purchased, Vistaprint will give 10% to support local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.View Deal

Marvel Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

From the Incredible Hulk to Black Panther, these face masks for kids feature your favorite Marvel characters and logos. They're machine washable and are available in various sizes. View Deal

Cubcoats face masks for kids: $12 @ Cubcoats

Aside from being adorable, Cubcoats' line of face masks for kids are made of two layers of cotton fabric. They're recommended for kids ages 4 and up. The company says 10% of proceeds will be donated to FeedingAmerica.org to support COVID-19 relief efforts. View Deal

Reusable face mask for kids: from $9 to $12 @ Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy is a company devoted to selling socks. However, they're now selling face masks for kids. For every mask sold, they will donate a mask to frontline workers. View Deal

Disney Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

Wondering where to buy face masks for kids? These masks are the perfect way to get children to wear face masks. They feature Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Marie. View Deal

Radian Face Mask for Kids (Pack of 5): $25 @ Radian

Radian offers 2-layer reusable face masks for kids. The unisex masks come in 5-packs and are made of premium cotton-polyester blend. They're machine washable and feature elastic ear loops. View Deal