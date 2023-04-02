What to watch in April 2023: 15 new shows and movies streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more

Looking for what to watch in April. This month is showering us with new shows and movies. Netflix , Disney Plus, HBO Max and other streaming services are premiering a variety of new releases across genres including comedies, thrillers and true crime dramas.

Several projects with big-name stars make their debuts. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up in the action/romance Ghosted, while Ali Wong and Steven Yeun become mortal enemies in Beef. Jonathan Jackson and Lizzy Caplan go from love to hate in a reboot of Fatal Attraction.

Other high-profile titles include The Last Thing He Told Me with Jennifer Garner, Love & Death with Elizabeth Olsen and Dead Ringers with Rachel Weisz.

Fan-favorite returning series wrap up their runs with final seasons of Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Firefly Lane.

Here's our guide on what to watch in April 2023.

BEEF (Netflix)

Road rage drives this half-hour dark comedy starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, two magnetic performers who share a palpable chemistry. They play two strangers who are involved in a vehicular incident in a parking lot. Their showdown escalates to a chase through suburban streets, then turns into an out-and-out feud that lasts for months.

Danny (Yeun) is a failing contractor with debt and complicated family relationships. Amy owns a thriving houseplant business, but really wants to take time off to spend with her husband and child. The troubles in their individual lives only exacerbate their bitterness toward each other. Their beef seems to have no resolution. - Kelly Woo

Premieres April 6 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Author Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild was already adapted into a movie by Reese Witherspoon. Now, her collection of essays Tiny Beautiful Things is becoming a television series starring Kathryn Hahn. Clare is a struggling writer whose life is falling apart. Her marriage has sunk into routine, her teen daughter is rebelling, and her once-promising career is a big fail.

When an opportunity comes along to take over the advice column Dear Sugar, Clare thinks she has no business giving anyone guidance. Yet, writing it proves to be her saving grace and a balm for many readers. - KW

Premieres April 7 on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Rennervations (Disney Plus)

He's not just good with a bow and arrow. Rennervations sees Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, repairing and repurposing decommissioned government vehicles for the sake of the communities he visits. The actor will go to Nevada, India, Chicago and Mexico, and bring familiar faces (including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens) to help him get things done.

The 4-episode miniseries won't just focus on the famous — and watching them fumble with power tools — as Renner's brought in some ringers. The celebs will be aided by a crew of experts who we'll get to know throughout the series. – Henry T. Casey

Premieres April 12 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Garner headlines this thriller based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave, who steers her own adaptation alongside co-creator Josh Singer (the Oscar-winning writer of Spotlight). Hannah is stunned when her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysteriously disappears one day, leaving behind only a note asking her to protect his teen daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice).

Hannah forges a relationship with her stepdaughter in the hope that they can piece together clues about Owen’s life. The FBI get involved, leading them to realize that Owen was hiding his true identity and Bailey could be in danger. - KW

Premieres April 14 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 (Prime Video)

Taking the stage for a fifth and final season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will wrap up the titular character’s journey as a stand-up comedian. After toiling away telling jokes in a seedy club, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is ready for a better gig. She sets her sights on The Gordon Ford Show, which could make her a household name.

Manager Susie (Alex Borstein) works hard behind the scenes to support Midge’s career. Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) is as smoldering as ever, though his drug use becomes worrisome. Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) have their own battles to fight. Meanwhile, Joel (Michael Zegen) is expecting a new baby with girlfriend Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu). - KW

Premieres April 14 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Barry season 4 (HBO)

Bill Hader's Barry Berkman lied to everyone he met in Hollywood, but not in the normal way. Barry, whose real last name is Block, is a hitman who's been trying to become an actor — while failing to actually quit the murder industrial complex. Most recently, one of Barry's worst acts — a murder in cold blood to keep his secret — finally came back to bite him.

Now, from prison, Barry's dealing with all of his past troubles. Not only is his sorta-enemy and former boss Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) also locked up, but the acting coach (Henry Winkler) who brought him down isn't done with him. All the while, someone's telling Barry to run. Throughout this show's first three seasons, and this is its last, Barry miraculously escaped all sorts of demises. Will he be able to pull off another miracle? – HTC

Premieres April 16 on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix)

90's kids, say it with me: it's morphin time! And, yes, this 30th anniversary reunion episode is the biggest sign that we've all gotten quite old. In that time, not once has any version of the original Mighty Morphin-version of the cast reunited. But that changes now, as David Yost (Blue Ranger Billy Cranston) and Walter Jones (Black Ranger Zack Taylor) are joining up with other Rangers to fight a new global crisis — as Rita Repulsa's soul inhabits a robotic body, and is trying to destroy Zordon.

And they'll even have a new young hero joining them. Unfortunately, Amy Jo Johnson and the late Jason David Frank couldn't make it. Steve Cardenas, who played Rocky (the second Red Ranger) and Catherine Sutherland, who played Katherine (the second Pink Ranger) are joining them. – HTC

Premieres April 19 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Keri Russell involved in international intrigue? If The Diplomat is even half as good as The Americans, sign me up. She plays Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands the job of American ambassador to the United Kingdom. It creates a massive shake-up in her personal and professional lives.

Long-term relationships are tough, whether they’re between spouses or countries. Kate will have to defuse international crises as war brews in the region, as well as marital crises that come up with husband and fellow diplomat Hal (Rufus Sewell). - KW

Premieres April 20 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The timing could not be better for a sci-fi dramedy about artificial intelligence that has achieved a deity-like status. Creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof establish a world where an AI named Mrs. Davis is revered worldwide for its seemingly benevolent, caring outlook — trying to make everyone’s lives better. Think ChatGPT, but much smarter and friendlier.

Not everyone is a fan, though. Simone (Betty Gilpin) is a nun who is deeply skeptical about technology. Afraid that Mrs. Davis might eventually run amok, she teams up with ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman) on a mission to destroy it. They’ll have to contend with the AI-adoring masses, though. - KW

Premieres April 20 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

This gender-swapped series remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller sees Rachel Weisz taking over from Jeremy Irons to play dangerously codependent identical twins. Elliot and Beverly Mantle have never spent a night apart and share everything, from lovers to drugs to their careers as gynecologists at the top of the field.

Both also want to improve women’s healthcare and birthing practices, and willing to push the boundaries on medical ethics to achieve their goal. Yet as similar as they are, the twins have different personalities and feelings. Is it possible something could split them up? - KW

Premieres April 21 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Ghosted (Apple TV Plus)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas make an attractive, butt-kicking pair in this romantic action comedy that’s very much in the vein of True Lies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Romancing the Stone. Cole is a regular, humble farmer who falls for Sadie. But after a deliriously wonderful date, she doesn’t reply to any of his texts or calls.

Now, most people would just accept that they’ve been ghosted and move on, but Cole decides to surprise her on a business trip to London. His grand romantic gesture goes terribly awry when he’s kidnapped. His savior is none other than Sadie! Turns out, she’s a CIA agent. Their second date becomes an international adventure on the run from shady foes. - KW

Premieres April 21 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 (Netflix)

Best friends forever? Fingers crossed that Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) reunite by the end of this final chapter of Firefly Lane. Their relationship-ending fight took place after Tully was in a car accident with Kate’s daughter.

The show continues to toggle between timelines, contrasting their carefree teen years with the heartbreaking fracture of their adult lives. Though they are not on speaking terms, their bond isn’t completely broken. When Kate develops a serious medical condition, she reaches out to Tully for support. - KW

Premieres April 27 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Love & Death (HBO Max)

So you befriended an Axe Murderer? The ‘80s true crime story of Candy Montgomery has been told on screen before, most recently last year in Hulu’s Candy starring Jessica Biel. In this new limited series, Elizabeth Olsen takes on the role of the suburban Texas housewife who was accused of murdering her best friend. Betty Gore was brutally attacked 41 times with an axe. Montgomery pled self-defense and was acquitted. Truth really can be stranger than fiction.

The episodes follow Candy and her husband Pat (Patrick Fugit) as they meet and befriend Betty (Lily Rabe) and Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons). Soon, Candy and Allan are having an affair, which sets up an explosive confrontation between the women. - KW

Premieres April 27 on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney Plus)

J.M. Barrie’s classic play inspires yet another adaptation. This one is a live-action version of the 1953 animated Disney movie. You know the the story: Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) is a boy who lives in Neverland and refuses to grow up. He meets Wendy Darling (Anderson) and whisks her and her brothers off to his magical realm.

There, they encounter the evil pirate, Captain Hook (Jude Law), who plots revenge against Peter for cutting off his hand. The Darlings are drawn into an adventure that they’ll never forget. - KW

Premieres April 28 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Fatal Attraction (Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus, the house that nostalgia continues to build, is revamping Fatal Attraction as a new series. This time, it stars Lizzy Caplan as Alex, who's having an affair with Dan (Joshua Jackson). This casting, at least for fans of Masters of Sex and Dawson's Creek, may be strong enough to pull eyes — even if you've never seen the original Fatal Attraction.

And, just like in the 1987 movie, Alex is refusing to let Dan out of their affair — and she's showing up at his house, introducing herself to his wife Beth (Amanda Peet). Co-stars include Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson ( Good Girls ), and Brian Goodman. – HTC

Premieres April 30 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Other notable premieres to watch in April 2023