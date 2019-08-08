West Indies vs India Live Stream: How to Watch the ODI Matches

India's national cricket team might have fallen short at the recent Cricket World Cup, but they’ve bounced back by thrashing the West Indies in three T20s and now it’s time for a full blown ODI series. So, to see how they fare, let's find out how to watch West Indies vs India live streams of their trio of ODI matches.

In this set of matches, big expectations fall on the shoulders and bat of India captain Virat Kohli, the record-holder of runs between these teams, with 1,912 runs in 33 matches — a walloping average of 70.81 per match.

India will no doubt be the favorites, but with the explosive performers West Indies have in their ranks, truly anything could happen. The likes of Chris Gayle and Carlos Brathwaite can turn a match on its head in just a few overs. It makes getting West Indies vs India live stream absolutely essential.

What's the schedule for the West Indies vs India ODI matches? ODI 1 starts today, Thursday August 8 at 8:30 a.m. local time at Providence Stadium in Guyana. That's 9:30 a.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. BST. ODI 2 is on Sunday August 11 at 9:30 a.m. local time at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. BST. ODI 3 is on Wednesday August 14, and it's also starting at 9:30 a.m. local time at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. BST.

How to watch the West Indies vs India Live Stream with a VPN

You don't need to miss a single moment just because you're away from home. You can watch the ODI matches from wherever you vacation, getting the streaming service of your choice, in defiance of any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract - you'll even get an extra 3 months free if you do. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.29/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN to watch the first Test.View Deal

How to live stream West Indies vs India in America

The West Indies vs India ODI 1 kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (6:30 a.m. Pacific) on Willow TV channel. Willow is available both as an ala carte streaming service (for $9.99 per month), and as a part of cable TV packages, from providers including Dish, Fios Verizon and Charter. It's also available for $9.99 per month as an add-on for Sling TV.

West Indies vs India: how to stream ODI matches in the UK

Over in the UK, the West Indies vs India games will start at 2:30 p.m. BST and broadcast/stream from Sky Sports . Alas, though, Sky isn't going to give those games preference over the Ashes matches between England and Australia, and instead spread these over Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports Cricket's Red Button service.

Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the first Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.