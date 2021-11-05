West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream is the last Premier League match before the final international break of 2021. With the two teams in good form, it promises to be an exciting match.

West Ham have continued to impress this season, picking up six wins from their opening 10 games. They go into the weekend in the fourth Champions League spot following last week’s 1-4 dismantling of Aston Villa. Liverpool, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League. Despite this, the visitors start this round of fixtures in second place, behind Chelsea. They gave up a two-goal lead against Brighton and ended up with just a draw last Saturday.

The two teams go into the match after contrasting weeks of European football. Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid thanks to goals from Sadio Mané and Diego Jota. A red card for Felipe in just the 36th minute helped see them progress comfortably from the so-called group of death and into the next round of the Champions League.

West Ham recovered from 1-0 down against Genk to go 1-2 up, thanks to two goals from Said Benrama. However, a late Tomas Soucek own goal meant the game ended 2-2 and they will have to wait to progress into the next round of the Europa League. The extra 24 hours' rest for Jurgen Klopp’s side, not to mention the extra exertions needed by David Moyes’ boys, might be an important factor later on in the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream.

One exciting battle to watch out for in the game is Michail Antonio vs Virgil Van Dijk. Earlier this week the West Ham forward commented that while the Liverpool defender “is strong. No one should be stronger than me.” He added: “I am talking about who is going to be stronger than me? No one is stronger than me.”

As well as Antonio, Van Dijk and his fellow defenders will be under pressure from West Ham set pieces. Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell both offer teasing, dangerous deliveries, which have been capitalised on in recent weeks.

For Liverpool, Mo Salah seems almost unstoppable at the moment, and is ably assisted by Mané, Jota, and Roberto Firmino. Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain also looks to be recapturing some form after an impressive performance during the week, while Thiago Alcântara continues to work his way back to match fitness.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream on NBCSN and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBCSN can be accessed through a cable TV package.

The match kicks off at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £22/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham United vs Liverpool live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.