How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream: French Open tennis start time, channel

The bottom half of the French Open draw has completely opened up, and the Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream will show which player who was expected to make it to at least the quarter-finals will. Both had strong prospects, but the luck of the draw means one's run ends now, in what's expected to be an immense serving power and elite physicality.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Zverev vs Tiafoefrom anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams: TV schedule, dates Zverev vs Tiafoe begins today (Saturday, June 3) at 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT / 7.15 p.m. BST.

► U.S. — NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock

► U.K. — Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tiafoe, the World's No. 12, enters this clash with the superior ranking, but only because Zverev has had to spend much of the past year recovering from a serious ankle injury that he suffered in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros 12 months ago. It's been a long road back, but the No. 22 seed has been superb on his return to Paris, where he's yet to drop a set.

On the other side, Tiafoe had a surprisingly shaky outing against Aslan Karatsev in midweek, which was perhaps not the ideal preparation for an opponent he's got precious little joy out of in the past. Zverev leads their head-to-head by 6-1, though they've never played each other on clay before, and the last time they met was in the final of the 2021 Erste Bank Open, when Tiafoe was yet to really establish himself as a genuine force on the circuit.

There's no question about that now, and with both Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev out of the picture, this tie may well decide who becomes top dog on this side of the draw. Here's everything you need to know see Zverev vs Tiafoe online and watch the French Open 2023 from anywhere.

FREE Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you can look forward to a FREE Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream from Roland-Garros in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France and ServusTV in Austria, all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams around the world

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch a Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the match is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch Zverev vs Tiafoe.

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a couple of options to watch a Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream at the French Open. Viewers can tune in on Peacock, and either NBC or the Tennis Channel.

Zverev vs Tiafoe will start no earlier than 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT on Saturday.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Pegula vs Mertens via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions). You can also add on the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

In addition to showing Zverev vs Tiafoe and selected French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives, Poker and more.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $30 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel with Sports Extra. Right now, new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including the Tennis Channel and NBC. Check it out with their 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams from Roland-Garros with Discovery Plus and Eurosport. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter one which you subscribe to.

Zverev vs Tiafoe will start no earlier than 7.15 p.m. BST on Saturday evening.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can watch Zverev vs Tiafoe along with all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

Zverev vs Tiafoe will start at approximately 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT on Saturday.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) a month or $199.90 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe live streams in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch a Zverev vs Tiafoe live stream for free on 9Now.

Just note that Zverev vs Tiafoe will start no earlier than 4.15 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The big match will likely air on the free-to-view 9Gem channel and via the on-demand service 9Now, but if not, every game is being live streamed ad-free and in up to 4K on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Zverev vs Tiafoe on your Stan account, as if you were back home.