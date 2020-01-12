Watch Love Island Winter online: How to stream season 6

When it comes to finding out how watch Love Island Winter online, it's not about will you watch (we all indulge this guilty pleasure) but when you watch. So, tune in live with the rest of us to see how high their freak flags fly.

And, yes, your eyes are not deceiving you, this is the first winter Love Island — that's how popular the show is. Coupling on the beach knows no season!

But since this season is taking place in winter, the lovin isn't happening in Spain. Instead, these lovers are going to Cape Town, South Africa, where they're staying at a villa worth $6.9 million.

Speaking of money, for those not familiar, Love Island's cast is competing for a massive £50,000 (around $65,000 USD), that can either be split with a partner or kept (arguably selfishly) in their own bank accounts.

We're listing the full cast below, but some more brief notes before we get to the streaming details. Presenter Caroline Flack is stepping down and Laura Whitmore (an Irish actress and broadcaster) is replacing her. Scotland's Iain Stirling is staying on as the 'voice' of the show.

Watch Love Island Winter Online: Start time, Channel Love Island Winter premieres on Sunday, January 12 at 9pm GMT on ITV2. That's 4pm Eastern and 1pm Pacific.

How to watch Love Island Winter online for free in the UK

Folks in the UK have an easy path to watching the love birds couple and uncouple. It's as easy as turning on ITV2 at 21:00 on Sunday, January 12.

Alternatively, you can open the ITV website or download the ITV Hub app. It's available on the Google Play store for Android and the Apple app stores iOS and iPadOS stores for iPhone and iPad.

Our preferred way, however, is with TVPlayer.com - which often has better quality streams, and an overall better website.

How to watch Love Island Winter online from anywhere else on Earth with a VPN

You don't need to stop watching Love Island Winter just because you're not in the U.K., if you have virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Love Island Winter 2020 cast

Leanne Amaning, 22 from London

Mike Boateng, 24 from Manchester

Connor Durman, 25 from Brighton

Siannise Fudge, 25 from Bristol

Eve Gale, 20 from London

Jess Gale, 20 from London

Callum Jones, 23 from Manchester

Nas Majeed, 23 from London

Shaugnha Phillips, 25 from London

Sophie Piper, 21 from Essex

Paige Turley, 22 from Scotland

Ollie Williams, 23 from Cornwall

Wait, how does Love Island actually work?

The dozen Love Island Winter contestants will start coupling up — either as friends or lovers — after a short amount of time for first impressions. Couples are then forced to "re-couple," though there is an option to remain in a couple.

After any round of "coupling" contestants who are not paired off are eliminated. Islanders can also be knocked off the show after a public vote conducted via the Love Island app.

The island has some simple rules: no nudity (this makes things tricky) and no smoking, and things get complicated after that. The producers encourage safe sex, and masturbation is banned, and contestants even get therapy.