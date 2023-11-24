Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream will see Spurs attempt to bounce back after back-to-back defeats but Aston Villa are one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 27)

• U.S. — on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham’s new era under Ange Postecoglou had started almost flawlessly with some fans even dreaming of lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. But the club has been brought back to Earth in double-quick time after suffering back-to-back defeats to Chelsa and Wolves. The latter result was particularly painful as Spurs had led for 88 minutes before Wolves scored a 91st-minute equalizer followed by a 97th-minute winner. Ouch.

Aston Villa have started this season in similarly flying form. They are practically unbeatable at home — they’re currently on a run of 13 home wins in a row — but do look a little fragile on the road. Their last away game was a 2-0 loss against Nottm Forest, and they’ve also lost to Liverpool and Newcastle on their travels this season. However, under Unai Emery, Aston Villa are eyeing a Champions League spot, and if they can win here they would leapfrog Spurs and move into the EPL top four.

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream should be an intense encounter between two teams that have played some excellent football already this season. You won’t want to miss this Premier League match, and we’ve got all the details you need to tune in down below.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.