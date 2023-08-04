Sweden vs USA live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 knockout game free online

The Sweden vs USA live stream will see the USWNT look to bounce back after an underwhelming group stage against a Swedish side that topped its own group in impressive fashion — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Sweden vs USA live stream, date, time, channels Sweden vs USA live stream takes place on Sunday (August 6).

► Time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — watch on ITV via ITVX

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sweden have enjoyed an almost perfect run so far at the Women’s World Cup 2023. A slender victory over South Africa was followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Italy and a comfortable win over Argentina, with just a single goal conceded in those three matches. Sweden topped Group G by a clear margin with Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt an unlikely source of goals scoring in every single group stage match. Their reward for such a sparkling group stage performance is a showdown with the USA in Melbourne, Australia.

Currently, the USWNT are not striking as much fear into their opposition as they have done at previous World Cups. The back-to-back reigning champions have looked a little shaky at this year's tournament. In fact, the side was unable to top Group E after consecutive draws against Netherlands and Portugal. Historically a very ruthless side, so far the USA have looked rudderless. They will need to improve quickly if they are to successfully defend their world title and extend their record number of Women’s World Cups to five.

In a surprising turn of events, based on their World Cup 2023 group stage performances, you’d have to rank Sweden as the favorites going into this match. But the USA have a proven track record of excellence, and if this still highly talented squad can click into gear, we should be in for a thrilling round of 16 tie.

Can Sweden cause a major upset and send the USA home in the first knockout round, or will the USWNT prove their group stage slump was just a temporary setback? You’ll have to watch a Sweden vs USA live stream to find out and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Plus, you don’t need to miss a single moment of the tournament, as we've got all the detail you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

How to watch Sweden vs USA anywhere

Sweden vs USA live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Sweden vs USA live streams by country

How to watch the Sweden vs USA live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Sweden vs USA live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sweden vs USA live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan starts at $40 a month and comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Sweden vs USA live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Sweden vs USA live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Sweden vs USA live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sweden vs USA live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Sweden vs USA live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Sweden vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sweden vs USA live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the Sweden vs USA live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Sweden vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Sweden vs USA live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.