Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream: How to watch NHL Stanley Cup Finals game 5 online

Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup is tonight, and this Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream finds the home team just one win away from their first championship title, franchise history is at stake. Can the Panthers make it interesting? Carolina's chances of grinding out a sixth game may well depend on the fitness of leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk, currently nursing a shoulder injury.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Game 5 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams: TV schedule, dates Panthers vs Golden Knights is scheduled to start today (Tuesday, June 13) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT / 1 a.m. BST.

► U.S. — TNT / Sling

► CAN — CBC Gem

► U.K. — Viaplay

► AUS — Kayo Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There's something about being completely written off that seems to inspire the Carolina Panthers to new heights, and they're certainly in the last-chance saloon in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals tonight.

But Paul Maurice's men have already overturned one 3-1 deficit in this season's playoffs; recreating into that stunning victory over the Bruins certainly wouldn't be the worst way to go about trying to conjure up another remarkable comeback.

Perhaps the biggest issue, however, is that the Golden Knights are wise to any pitfalls. They know full well what the Panthers are capable of, but more than that, Bruce Cassidy, who celebrates a year at the helm on Wednesday, has been on the brink of Stanley Cup glory only to miss out once before, with the Bruins back in 2019.

Read on for how to watch a Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream no matter where you are in the world.

FREE Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Canada then you can look forward to a FREE Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream, live from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup 2023.

That's because the free-to-air CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service has the rights to the action.

But what if you're based in Canada but aren't at home to catch that Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams around the world

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch a Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the match is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Canadian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream on CBC Gem, even though they're not in Canada.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBC Gem or another website and watch Panthers vs Golden Knights (Game 5).

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the US, Game 5 of the Panthers vs Golden Knights series is being shown live on TNT.

The puck drops at 8pm ET / 5pm PT tonight, so there's plenty of time to grab a bag of popcorn.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Panthers vs Knights via live TV service Sling TV.

Sling TV's Orange package offers TNT in most major markets. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month of Sling for half-price.

If you already use Sling but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing every game of the Panthers vs Golden Knights series.

The puck drops at 1am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning for Game 5.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for Stanley Cup finals coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year.

As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, hockey fans in Canada can watch the Stanley Cup finals on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CAD $4.99 a month (ad-free).

The puck drops at 8pm ET / 5pm PT tonight, June 13, for Game 5.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a free 7-day trial.

The puck drops at 10am AEST on Wednesday morning for Game 5.

Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).

Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, and F1.

The Stanley Cup Finals is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.