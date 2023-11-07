Britain's favorite documentarian Louis Theroux is back for another run of his enormously popular 'Interviews' series, with six new celebrities to interrogate and endear himself to in his own idiosyncratic way. Traveling outside the U.K.? You can watch Louis Theroux Interviews FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 release date, time, free streams Watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 beginning on Tuesday, November 7. New episodes go out at 1 p.m. / 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two and are free to watch on the BBC iPlayer shortly after. • U.K. date: from Tuesday, Nov. 7 • U.S. date: TBC • Watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Through his awkward yet persuasive interviewing style, Louis Theroux has become a staple of the BBC's factual broadcasting thanks to his hard hitting documentaries. His Louis Theroux Interviews shows are a little more light-hearted, though.

Season 2 starts with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to discuss AJ's "meteoric rise in the world of boxing to more recent humbling defeats". Former The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty follows; a musician who has had countless struggles with drug addiction and general rock superstardom since his massive popularity in the early 2000s.

Then it's the turn of Dame Joan Collins, who — aged 90 — has had an extensive 70-year career as both actress and author, and yet is probably still best known for her five marriages. Pop sensation Raye, actor/rapper Ashley Walters and U.S. activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning are all to follow.

Ready to watch Louis and friends? Here's everything you need to watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 online — and stream it all no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 free online

Watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 online FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The second run of Louis Theroux Interviews will be shown on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two, starting with Anthony Joshua on Nov. 7 (episode guide below).

That means you can watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer shortly after they're broadcast. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV license of course.

You can also watch all six episodes from the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews for free on the iPlayer right now, including episodes with musician Stormzy, national treasure Dame Judi Dench and comedian Katherine Ryan.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent iPlayer from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 episode guide

Louis Theroux Interviews Anthony Joshua — November 7

— November 7 Louis Theroux Interviews Pete Doherty — November 14

— November 14 Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Joan Collins — November 21

— November 21 Louis Theroux Interviews TBC — November 28

Louis Theroux Interviews TBC — December 5

Louis Theroux Interviews TBC — December 12

Watch Louis Theroux Interviews from anywhere

How to watch Louis Theroux Interviews from anywhere in the world

If you live in the U.K., you can enjoy all six new episodes of Louis Theroux Interviews FREE on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Louis Theroux Interviews streams as if you were in the U.K.

Louis Theroux Interviews streams by country

Can I watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 online in the U.S. (and Canada)?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Initially, the second season of Louis Theroux Interviews isn't available to watch in North America.

Season 1 did eventually turn up on the BBC Select streaming service, which is the international home of the BBC's biggest and best documentaries. BBC Select is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Apple TV app and The Roku Channel for $4.99/month, after you've enjoyed a 7-day free trial.

Judging from the first season, it's likely that the six new episodes will appear on BBC Select sometime in 2024.

Until then, if you're outside of the U.S., you can watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 online on the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Much like in North America, Aussies will need to wait before the new Louis Theroux Interviews episodes arrive Down Under. Season 1 landed on Australia's free-to-watch ABC iview service, but not until way after they were broadcast on the BBC in the U.K.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 trailer