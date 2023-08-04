Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream: How to watch boxing online, non-PPV option, fight card, start time, odds

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is the latest influencer boxing clash to take the world by storm. Former Disney star Paul has been active in the ring for five years, and has a past win against ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva on his resumé; MMA fighter Diaz is making his boxing debut.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live streams are available across the world via DAZN. It's a PPV in the U.S. and U.K., but in some countries, a regular monthly DAZN subscription will suffice. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including non-PPV options.

Paul vs Diaz live stream start time • Date: Saturday (Aug. 5)

• Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Paul vs Diaz ringwalks: Around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Global stream: DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Jake Paul is desperate to get back to winning ways. While he entered 2023 with six wins out of six fights, the Problem Child lost a split decision to Tommy Fury (the younger brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson) in his last fight in January, which many called a lot wider than the judges. Can Paul begin rebuilding his reputation as one boxing's finest novices against Nate Diaz this weekend?

It's hard to know what to make of Nate Diaz in a boxing contest. Although the 38-year-old never won a UFC world title, he was one of MMA's biggest stars for years, not least because of a stunning upset of Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Known for his pre-fight mind games, he skipped a public workout this week in favor of a social media Q&A with fans. How he gets on in a boxing ring, where he can use none of his MMA arsenal, is anyone's guess.

The chief support sees undisputed world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, managed by main event contender Paul himself, take on Heather Hardy for all her belts.

Ready for one of the most talked-about fights of 2023? Below, we'll show you how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Paul vs Diaz live streams WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you'll have to cough up a one-off PPV fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, it's great news for viewers in certain countries such as Germany and Spain – they can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz with nothing more than their regular DAZN subscription.

So, in Germany or Spain, for example, a DAZN subscription currently costs €29.99 a month for a rolling monthly deal. That includes the big fight and a whole month of live sports.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the price in your country to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on DAZN.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment? You can watch Paul vs Diaz live. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans taking a holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms.

Paul vs Diaz live streams by country

How to watch the Paul vs Diaz live stream in the U.S.

Americans have multiple ways to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams, though many will primarily choose the DAZN option. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, but remember you'll need to pay a fairly steep additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch all Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

The Paul vs Diaz fight is also being shown by ESPN+, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% off discount for the first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams in the U.K.

As in the U.S., fight fans in the U.K. will need to pay and extra PPV fee to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN.

However, there is some good news. DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass, while the PPV itself is priced at a much more affordable £14.99.

Meanwhile, viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription and €19.99 for the PPV.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST on August 6, and you'll need to stay up late for the headline bout, which is expected to start at around 4 a.m. BST.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, and the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV price is set at CA$59.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription, plus pay the PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at AU$34.99.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. That's right, you guessed it, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, it's NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing NZ$34.99.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jake Paul Nate Diaz Nationality American American Date of birth January 17th, 1997 April 16th, 1985 Height 6' 1'' 6' 0" Reach 76" 76" Total fights 7 Boxing debut Record 7-1 (4 KOs) Boxing debut

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, 185 pounds.

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, for Serrano's undisputed women's featherweight title.

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, women's super middleweights.

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, eight rounds, lightweights.

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, eight rounds, welterweights.

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, six rounds, super middleweights.

Paul vs Diaz odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in strong favor of Paul at-390 to the underdog Diaz (+280).

The fight is expected to finish slightly early, as there's a -125 over 7.5 rounds and -110 under.