How to Watch His Dark Materials: Live Stream HBO's Next Big Show

Sometimes, a show arrives with so much hype that it becomes impossible to ignore. That's what's happening with His Dark Materials, a new HBO and BBC series that adapts author's Philip Pullman’s trilogy of books: Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass. So, let's get you all caught up on why people are a buzz and how to watch His Dark Materials online.

A lot of that buzz is coming out of word of mouth, as His Dark Materials technically debuted yesterday, bowing on BBC One on Nov. 3. But what if you've yet to consume it? Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch His Dark Materials online anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're on the road, but don't want to miss out on His Dark Materials (constantly playing media-catchup is no fun), you can still watch with everyone else, live on HBO. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go.

His Dark Materials release date: here’s when to watch His Dark Materials' first episode starts tonight (Nov. 4) at 9 p.m. (your local time) on HBO, so pop that popcorn and get ready.

How to watch His Dark Materials online in the US

Those looking to watch His Dark Materials in the states have their choice of methods. The show is available via HBO Now , HBO’s standalone $14.99 per month streaming service , as well as HBO Go , a similar service that requires you to have a cable subscription. HBO is also available as an add-on to most popular live TV streaming services , such as Sling TV , PlayStation Vue , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. HBO is even available a la carte on Apple TV Channels.

His Dark Materials (HBO) trailer

Wondering what you’re getting yourself into? Check out the official His Dark Materials HBO trailer here:

What is HBO’s His Dark Materials about?

His Dark Materials is derived from the trilogy of the same name, which is comprised of Northern Lights (Scholastic Point, 1995), released as The Golden Compass in the U.S.) The Subtle Knife (Scholastic Point, 1997) and The Amber Spyglass (Scholastic Point, 2000).

This 2019 adaptation premiered last night (Nov. 3) on BBC One in the United Kingdom, and presents audiences with a reality where all of us humans are paired with animals known as daemons, who are connected to our souls. This first 8-episode season stars Dafne Keen (who starred in Logan) as Lyra who is trying to solve a mystery of a missing child named Roger, and in the process she discovers a mystery tied to her uncle Asriel (James McAvoy).

The more she learns, the deeper the proverbial rabbit hole goes.