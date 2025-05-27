'Harry Potter' HBO TV series finds its Harry, Ron and Hermione — meet the new golden trio

Roll out those red and gold banners for three new Gryffindors. HBO has finally revealed who will play the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series reboot.

Newcomer Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The three young actors will respectively inherit their roles from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the original golden trio in all eight Harry Potter movies.

The series is set to be a "faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's hugely popular fantasy series that will “dive deep into each of the iconic books.” Production is set to kick off this summer, and the show will release on HBO Max, though the number of seasons we can expect remains a mystery.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod said in a Tuesday press release.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

HBO's Harry Potter series cast: Who's confirmed for the reboot?

The trio joins an already stacked cast for HBO's Harry Potter reboot. In April, HBO announced which actors would be taking on some of the magical school's beloved faculty members.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning "Conclave" star John Lithgow will be giving the first years a few memorable words (nitwit! blubber! oddment! tweak!) as Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Two-time Oscar nominee Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds', "Albert Nobbs") will play the no-nonsense Transfiguration Professor Minerva McGonagall, made famous on the big screen by the late, great Maggie Smith.

Everyone's favorite moody Potions Professor Severus Snape will be played by "I May Destroy You" and "Black Mirror" actor Paapa Essiedu, who inherits the iconic role from the late Alan Rickman.

Meanwhile, actor-comedian Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz") is set to bring his signature humor and charm to the role of Hogwarts’ kind-hearted groundskeeper, Rubeus Hagrid. He'll be joined by acclaimed stage actor Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell, the nervous Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher who plays a pivotal role in the first book, and Welsh actor Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, the grumpy squib school caretaker.

Gardiner, best known for her work as a writer on "His Dark Materials," also serves as a writer and executive producer, while "Succession" director Mylod will helm multiple episodes. Rowling is also listed as an executive producer on the show.

Here at Tom's Guide, we'll keep you up to date on all the latest news about HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.