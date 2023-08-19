Hamburg Cyclassics Pro 2023 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

The 2023 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro hits the roads surrounding the northern German city on Sunday, August 20. Historically favouring the sprinters will anyone have the legs to break away and foil them?

Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro will take place on Sunday (Aug. 20th).

► Start time: 5:10 a.m. ET / 2:10 a.m. PT / 10:10 a.m. BST / 8:10 p.m. AEDT

► FREE LIVE STREAM — Das Erste (Germany)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — RAI (Italy)

► U.S. — GCN Plus

► U.K. — GCN Plus / Eurosport

Germany’s premier bike race, the Hamburg Cyclassics (officially known as the Bemer Cyclassics Pro) is now a well established UCI World Tour event that big name riders would love to have on their palmarès. Set on a predominantly flat course on the roads in and around the city of Hamburg the route changes each year and the distance fluctuates around the 250km mark but there are a couple of permanent fixtures that define the race. Firstly the signature climb of the Waseberg and the finish on the popular shopping street of Mönckebergstraße in the heart of the city.

This year the course heads north, does two loops of a smaller circuit then heads back to Hamburg for the finale. Once back in the outskirts of the city the race completes three small loops each time taking on the Waseberg, a 700 metre long ramp with gradients of up to 16%. This climb typically defines the race with either the sprinters teams nursing their leaders over the steep gradients or those without a sprint launching their attacks.

Previous winners include great riders such as Jan Ullrich, Erik Zabel, Johan Museeuw and two time world champion Paul Bettini. The most successful rider at the event is the Italian Elia Viviani took three back to back wins from 2017 - 2019 and he is back again this year to try and add a fourth.

Together with Viviani the line up is stacked with big name sprinters such as Sam Bennett (BORA - hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), Ethan Vernon (Soudal-Quick Step) and German rider Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) who would love to win on home soil.

Other names, more attacking riders to keep a close eye on are Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek), and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

FREE Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams

If you live in Italy or Germany, then you can look forward to a FREE Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live stream in 2023. Italy's RAI Play and Germany's Das Erste are both set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour event.

Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams around the world

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics Pro on GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 5:10 a.m. ET / 2:10 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

A GCN Plus subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans can watch the Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro 2023 on GCN Plus in the U.K. The race is due to start at 10:10 a.m. BST on Saturday morning.

A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2023 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro on GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 5:10 a.m. ET / 2:10 a.m. PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

A GCN Plus subscription costs $11.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in Australia

You can tune into the 26th annual Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live stream with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.

The race is due to start at 8:10 p.m. AEDT on Sunday evening.

