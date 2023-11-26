Fulham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Wolves head to west London on Monday night to take on a Fulham side that hasn't won in the Premier League since the start of October. Can the Cottagers put an end to that run against a Wolves side that's become difficult to beat? You'll have to tune into the Fulham vs Wolves live stream to find out. Don't forget: you can watch your local stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Wolves live stream takes place on Monday, November 27.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 28)

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Raúl Jiménez scored his first Premier League goal in 20 months when he bagged a consolation for Fulham against Aston Villa last time out, which highlights the Cottagers' number one problem this season: scoring goals. Only Burnley have bagged fewer than Fulham, with the other two promoted sides equal on 10 in 12 games. That lack of potency can cause teams to get sucked into relegation battles, and while Marco Silva's side currently have a buffer below them, they'll hope Jiménez has finally recovered his shooting boots.

After losing four of their first five games this season, Wolves have tasted defeat just once in the subsequent seven – a slightly surprising 2-1 loss at Sheffield Utd at the start of November. That run was inspired in no small part by Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, who bagged assists in four consecutive games, but the 23-year-old has recently been sidelined by a hamstring injury that could see him ruled out again here. Can Gary O'Neil's side still create enough chances without him?

You’ll need to watch a Fulham vs Wolves live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Fulham vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also included in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV 's Blue package comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network. It typically costs from $45 per month but new users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Fulham vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.