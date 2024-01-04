Chelsea vs Preston live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round game online

The Chelsea vs Preston live stream will see the two sides meet for the first time since 2010 as the Blues look to embark on another successful FA Cup run — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Preston live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Preston live stream takes place on Saturday, January 6

► Time 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 7)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea fans have had little to cheer this season, especially at home where they have notched up just four Premier League wins in 10 games. Once a fortress, teams have shown no fear when arriving at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have already lost to Nottm Forest, Aston Villa and Brentford.

This should provide some belief for a Preston side who are also enduring a difficult time. Ryan Lowe’s side are 14th in the Championship table and have lost five of their last six games. However, in the 2-1 win over high-flying Leeds United they showed plenty of quality, with Canadian winger Liam Millar impressing with a late wonder strike to secure the three points.

The two sides met at the same stage of the FA Cup 14 years ago and it was Chelsea who ran out 2-0 winners. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for a similar result and will be confident of giving the home fans something to cheer as the Blues look to win the competition for a ninth time.

Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to get a Chelsea vs Preston live stream where you are.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream for FREE in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this third round clash without spending a penny. That's because Chelsea vs Preston North End will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Chelsea vs Preston live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Preston North End in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Preston North End live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Chelsea vs Preston North End. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Preston live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Preston live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.