Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

Liverpool travel to Chelsea today for a mouthwatering opening-weekend fixture between two of the Premier League's biggest teams. Both underachieved last season, so both will want to lay down a marker at Stamford Bridge. Here's how to watch a Chelsea v Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream takes place Sunday (Aug. 13).

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 1.30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea's 12th-place finish last season was closer in points to Leeds in 19th than Brentford in 9th, so the only way is up for new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Lots of familiar faces have departed – N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic to name just four – and almost as many have arrived.

Clearly, the former Tottenham and PSG boss has a big job on his hands. On the plus side, with no European football to distract them, the Blues will get plenty of time to click on the training ground and get their Premier League 23/24 campaign off to a flyer.

Liverpool also had an underwhelming campaign last season but finished strongly to secure a spot in the Europa League. It's still a squad in transition, with Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and James Milner among the departures, and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving to refresh the midfield.

Jürgen Klopp has some key decisions to make when it comes to his starting XI, not to mention a frustrated fanbase fed up with the endless merry-go-round of transfer rumours. Three points at Stamford Bridge today would certainly help the Reds pick up where they left off last term.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan (CAN$24.99) gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.