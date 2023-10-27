Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game

Two teams who have made disappointing starts to the EPL season meet at Stamford Bridge for the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Saturday. A win for either would be a huge boost. There are also West London bragging rights at stake — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream takes place today (Saturday, October 28).

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV

• U.K. —TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite putting in one of their best performances of the season so far, Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead against Arsenal late in the game last time out. Despite the disappointment at the result, the overall showing should give their players some confidence. It is clear though that Mauricio Pochettino still has work to do to get his young side up to speed.

Brentford demolished Burnley last weekend, winning 3-0. However, that was the Bees’ first league win since August. Given the standards they have set in recent seasons, coach Thomas Frank and the fans will be expecting a lot more, starting this weekend.

The Blues were buoyed by the sight of club captain Reece James returning to the pitch last weekend. However, fellow fullback Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absence, alongside centre-back Wesley Fofana. Midfielder Christoper Nkunku is also a fitness doubt. Rico Henry remains an absentee for their West London rivals, while this game is probably a bit too early for Ben Mee as well.

A win would go a long way to settling nerves in both camps. This could be a tough and tense London derby. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live streams wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.