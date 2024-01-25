Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

The struggling Tricky Tree visitors take on a Championship side with a fourth round upset in mind. Which team will book their place in the next stage of the FA Cup? You can watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream from anywhere with a VPN to find out.

Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live streams will be available on Friday (Jan 26):

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 6.45 a.m. AEDT (Saturday, Jan 27)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Bristol City have already defeated top flight opposition in the FA Cup this season, having dumped high-flying West Ham out of the competition earlier this month. Liam Manning's side held the Hammers to a draw at the London Stadium after Jarrod Bowen had given the home side a fifth-minute lead, but it took Tommy Conway even less time to put the Robins ahead in the replay. That proved to be the only goal of a game in which Saïd Benrahma was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Joe Williams.

Nottm Forest also needed two attempts to progress to this stage of the FA Cup. They managed to fight back from 2-0 down to secure the replay against Blackpool in the third round, in which the Tangerines managed to repeat the feat to force the game into extra time. Fortunately for Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo, Chris Wood's 110th-minute goal prevented the game from going to penalties, setting up this finely poised tie with Bristol City.

Will the Robins manage to overcome their opponents, or will Forest's extra quality prove too much? Here's how to watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream where you are.

How to watch a Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere

Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

How to watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Disney's Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

Can you watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, Bristol City vs Nottm Forest is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the United Kingdom over the fourth round weekend.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

Watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest in Canada

How to watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest in Australia

How to watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus, including a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream. The streaming service costs AU$9.99 per month, and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

Watch Bristol City vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

How to watch a Bristol City vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream Bristol City vs Nottm Forest via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.