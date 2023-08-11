Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream is part of the opening weekend of the Premier League 23/24 season. Bournemouth will be looking to get off to a winning start at home, but West Ham are the narrow favorites — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday (Aug. 12).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

Bournemouth and West Ham will go head-to-head this Saturday as the Premier League 23/24 season gets underway.

Bournemouth were the relegation favorites last season and they were regularly written off by fans and pundits alike. But Gary O'Neil did a brilliant job of leading the Cherries clear of danger, helped by memorable victories over Liverpool and Tottenham.

His reward was to be fired this summer. Bournemouth ruthlessly parted ways with O'Neil in July, with Andoni Iraola chosen as his replacement. The Spaniard is widely regarded as an astute coach who did great work with Rayo Vallecano in his last job, leading the club to an unlikely mid-table finish in La Liga last term.

Avoiding relegation will be the aim again for Bournemouth, whose owners will want to see more defensive solidity this time around: the Cherries conceded 71 goals in their 38 matches in 22/23.

West Ham won their first major trophy since 1980 in June, as David Moyes' men beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the Europa Conference League. It was a season of struggle in the Premier League, though, with West Ham only able to pull clear of the drop zone late on.

They have since lost club captain and star man Declan Rice to Arsenal, while at the time of writing West Ham have failed to make a single senior signing of their own. To make matters worse, it emerged on Wednesday that Man City are keen to sign Lucas Paqueta. A win on Saturday would lift the mood at the London Stadium.

The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream looks set to be a close match, so make sure you tune in to see which team picks up the three points.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there is no Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. This match is not being broadcast live in the country.

Live Premier League rights are split three ways in the UK between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 2023/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

