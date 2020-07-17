Want cheap AirPods? Killer Amazon deal is lowest price ever

Looking for cheap Airpods? Amazon has one of the best AirPods deals we've seen this year.

Currently, you can get the Apple AirPods on sale for $129.98. That's $29 off and just $2 shy of their all-time price low. This is likely the cheapest AirPods deal we'll see till Labor Day or Amazon Prime Day.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Hurry! Amazon has the Apple AirPods (latest model) with standard charging case on sale for just $129.98. That's $29 off and the one of the cheapest AirPods prices we've seen all year. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

Prefer Apple's premium headphones? Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. (You don't have to be a Verizon customer to get this deal). The AirPods Pro are resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified) and they feature active noise cancellation.View Deal

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours (4:49) of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. (They're currently at their lowest price ever. Verizon has them on sale for $219.99). However, if your budget doesn't stretch that big, Amazon's AirPods deal is as good as they come.