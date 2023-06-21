Walmart Plus Week starts July 10 to fight Prime Day — everything you need to know

If Prime Day is starting to feel stale to you, Amazon rival Walmart has announced an alternative sale. Walmart Plus Week will start the day before Prime Day on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. (ET) and run through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. (ET). Like Prime Day, it'll give shoppers access to thousands of deals from popular brands like TCL, Dyson, Samsung, and more.

Although Walmart Plus Week is open to all shoppers, Walmart Plus members will get early access starting July 10 at 12 p.m. (ET). Walmart Plus is the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime. It costs $98 per year (or $12.95 per month) and gives members access to perks like free shipping, fuel discounts on select gas stations, free access to Paramount Plus, and more.

This isn't the first year that Walmart has offered an alternative sale to Prime Day. In previous years, we've seen hundreds of competing Walmart deals on Prime Day. That said, Walmart Plus Week appears to be the most organized event the retailer has held to date.

What to expect from Walmart Plus Week

Whereas Prime Day tends to focus on Amazon services and brands, Walmart Plus Week will offer deals across the board. Confirmed deals include:

In addition to the deals mentioned above, Walmart will also offer exclusive deals for Walmart Plus members only. These include BOGO discounts at Six Flags parks, 30% off SpaFinder gift certificates, $30 credit to Rover pet-sitting services, and more.

While it's easy to get swept away in the excitement of another deals event, my advice would be to price check anything you plan to buy. Additionally, you can use these retail events against each other to see which retailer is offering the lowest price. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you the best deals from all retailers from now through July.