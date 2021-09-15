Venom 2 post-credits scene hype is through the roof — here’s why

The first screenings of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage have happened, and while the overall mood is positive, it feels like something bigger is afoot. That's because folks who saw the movie can't help but scream about the credits scene.

But before that, let's look at a quote from Venom 2 director Andy Serkis. Speaking to IGN, he said: "Look, that's the question on everyone's lips... They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it's never gonna happen. I'm only joking, of course it's gonna happen."

Serkis also said that patience is important, noting: "If people want more Venom stories, then to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door."

That makes us very curious about when exactly Spider-Man and Venom will reunite, as the two haven't crossed paths on film since Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3. Everything we have seen from the Loki finale, and the leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggests that the multiverse is opening wide up and all the rules may be broken soon.

But let's get back to the Venom 2 reactions. Neil Vagg of GetYourComicOn tweeted "DO NOT MISS THE CREDITS!" Nic tweeted that the movie "is off the charts insane" and closed his tweet out saying "And holy f**k, THAT post credits scene!!!"

Similarly, Ren Geekness implored: "OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS." That's a sentiment that Josh Barton also provided, tweeting: "STAY for the end credits!!"

This amount of breathless pleading makes us wonder how much we're going to be getting from this scene. It could wind up being absolutely massive for the Spider-Verse.

Potential Venom 2 spoilers (this is your Spoiler Warning!)

So, ready for a little tantalizing tease? It appears that the end-credits scene may be a tie-in with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to screenshots posted online by the @Spider_Leaks, one audience member claims that Venom 2 is actually an MCU movie, and that user also suggests that we'll know more once we "stay til the mid credits scene."

Of course, we don't recommend lurking around the #VenomLetThereBeCarnage hashtag on twitter unless you're willing to get potential spoilers, such as this one.

None of these tweeters actually are sharing proof of their spoilers or their access to the movie, though. Footage may be floating around various subreddits, as @bigscreenleaks is alleging the scene may already be online. We're betting Sony is going to make sure that's taken down ASAP.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be in theaters-only on October 1.