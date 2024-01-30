Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream is an important match for Spurs as they look to fight their way back into the Premier League top four — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Tottenham vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 31.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham have been plagued by patchy form in recent weeks. Impressive wins over Newcastle, Bournemouth and Everton have come alongside a frustrating defeat against Brighton and a disappointing draw with Man Utd. However, Ange Postecoglou continues to impress in his first campaign as Spurs boss and with star summer signing James Maddison making his return from injury in the FA Cup over the weekend, Tottenham look set to make a push up the table in the second half of the EPL season.

It’s been a testing few weeks for Brentford. The Bees suffered four league defeats in a row over the festive period and were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves earlier this month. However, the return of key player Ivan Toney from his eight-month suspension due to betting rule breaches inspired Brentford to a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last time out. Toney has made his desire to move to a trophy-challenging club very clear in interviews, but for now, Brentford have retained his services and he’ll be crucial if the Bees are to get anything against Spurs.

The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream should be a thrilling game as both sides will play for the win. Make sure you don’t miss it, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere below.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

