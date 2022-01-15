Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

It’s north London derby time again, with the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream taking place on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate for three points, not just for local bragging rights, but also to keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification. That said, there is some doubt about whether the game will even go ahead at this stage.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday, January 16.

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal have requested a postponement based on lack of available players, with the Premier League due to make a decision on it today (Saturday).

If it does take place, the game could prove crucial in deciding who gets into Europe’s premier competition next season. Spurs go into the game two points behind Arsenal, but with two games in hand. Arsenal themselves are two points behind West Ham and have a game in hand over Hammers, who start the weekend in fourth spot.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have had a difficult few days. Spurs were comprehensively dispatched by Chelsea over the two legs of their Carabao Cup Semi Final, and needed the late introduction of Lucas Moura and Harry Kane to overcome League One Morecambe in the FA Cup. Arsenal battled hard to hold Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in the delayed first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi Final, playing over an hour of the game with 10 men. However, they had already been unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have been hit by the ongoing absences of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and, most recently, Son Heung Min. None will be available for the north London derby. Wingback Sergio Reguilón is also injured and out of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream.

Arsenal have selection problems of their own. Martin Ødegaard is out having tested positive for Covid, while Emile Smith Rowe is an injury doubt. Mohammed Elneny and Thomas Partey are both at the Africa Cup of Nations, as is out-of-favor forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Granit Xhaka’s midweek red card against Liverpool means he is suspended for the game.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

The clash will be the first time Arsenal fans have ever visited the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Covid restrictions meant that this fixture was played with a just a sprinkling of home fans in attendance last season. Will they be able to celebrate the visit? Or will the home side reclaim some of the form we saw at the start of Antonio Conte’s time at the club?

You can find out by watching the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.