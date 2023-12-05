7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Dec. 5-Dec. 12)

December is in full swing now and a whole batch of new movies are here this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and other major streaming services.

This week the clear headliner is Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese epic about the real-life murders in the Osage Nation in the early 20th century. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, this is one of the biggest movies of the year, so it's a big deal that it's finally available to watch digitally.

Aside from that there are a couple of other major releases. The Persian Version, a comedic drama that was a darling at Sundance this year, is finally available to watch on demand. And on streaming services, A24's Showing Up is coming to Paramount Plus with Showtime, while the thriller Leave the World Behind and its star-studded cast are arriving on Netflix.

Some titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. Here are the top new movies streaming this week. Plus, check out the new shows on TV and streamers this week.

Killers of the Flower Moon (PVOD)

Killers of the Flower Moon is supposed to land on Apple TV Plus — and it will eventually. But first, it's getting a stint on Apple TV as a paid video-on-demand offering.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true story of mysterious murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s. Both actors are great in this movie, but the true star is Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage Nation and Ernest Burkhart's (DiCaprio) wife. She puts in a star-making performance that shouldn't be missed.

Buy or rent on Apple starting Dec. 5

The Persian Version (PVOD)

The Persian Version is an absurd comedic drama about a large Iranian-American family with some very unique family members. As they gather together for the father's recovery from heart surgery secrets come out, forcing an exploration of the family's past.

The film largely focuses on Leila, played by Layla Mohammadi, who is constantly at odds with her mother. Oh, and she's a lesbian but gets pregnant after hooking up with a male actor. There's a reason this comedy was beloved at Sundance.

Buy or rent starting Dec. 5

Subject (PVOD)

It's tough to get more meta than a documentary about the subjects of other documentaries. But Subject is more than just performance art or mere commentary, it's an insightful look into how documentaries impact their subjects and the ethical responsibility of documentary filmmakers. Subject explores The Staircase, Hoop Dreams, The Wolfpack and more in its deep dive into the experience of documentary filmmaking.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Dec. 5

Showing Up (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Showing Up may be an older movie but its appearance on streaming services was delayed because, well, so was the movie. Despite debuting at Cannes in 2022, this A24 movie starring Michelle Williams as a sculptor and arts administrator only got its theatrical release this year. But that hasn't stopped it from receiving praise for both Williams and director Kelly Reichardt. If you have the premium version of Paramount Plus that includes Showtime, Showing Up is worth watching.

Stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting Dec. 7

Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

Leave the World Behind is a star-studded thriller. The movie features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as the Sandfords who are on vacation in Long Island. However, their vacation is quickly interrupted by the Scotts, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la, who inform the Sandfords that the place they are staying is actually their house.

But this thriller takes another turn when suddenly, a crisis strikes throwing not only the Sandford's vacation in jeopardy, but the entire world. Also starring Kevin Bacon, this Sam Esmail-directed thriller is a great option if you need a movie to watch this week.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 8

Merry Little Batman (Prime Video)

At this point, should we even be surprised a DC movie isn't coming to Max? This animated Batman adventure was originally supposed to arrive on Max, but will debut on Prime Video instead.

Starring Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne (a.k.a Little Batman), David Hornsby as the Joker and Luke Wilson as the Dark Knight himself, this holiday special probably won't get talked about the way we talk about The Dark Knight or even Mask of the Phantasm. But it should give you a fun, family-friendly superhero movie with some laughs for parents and kids alike.

Stream on Prime Video starting Dec. 8

The Mission (Hulu)

The Mission explores the death of John Chau, an American missionary who went to North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean. John was killed because North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese one of the uncontacted tribes remaining in the world.

Their isolation is protected by law — the Indian government prohibits even photography of North Sentinel Island. But that didn't stop Chau from attempting to make contact. The Mission explores his plan and whether or not it was right to attempt it in the first place.

Stream on Hulu starting Dec. 8