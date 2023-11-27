New shows this week: What to watch on Netflix, Apple and more (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

Hopefully, you're getting a lot of holiday shopping done on Cyber Monday so that you've got plenty of time to watch all the new shows this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and the other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include some returning favorites, including Virgin River season 5 part 2, Slow Horses season 3 and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Plus, some new series make their debuts — the Dickens spinoff Artful Dodger and the gambling comedy Bookie.

Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

The most fascinating character in Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist gets his very own irreverent spinoff. Set in 1950s Australia in the colony of Port Victory, it follows Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), aka the Artful Dodger, who once deployed his fast fingers as a pickpocket and now uses them as a surgeon.

But Jack’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin (David Thewlis), who attempts to lure him back into criminal mischief. Then there’s Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), the governor’s daughter who’s determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. Jack will have to be more nimble than ever in protecting his heart, body and soul.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

Slow Horses season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Gary Oldman’s “Tinker Tailor Failed Spy” series returns for a very welcome third season. His sardonic spymaster Jackson Lamb is back to shepherd his team of disgraced MI5 agents in another case. A romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. Lamb and the other misfits are dragged into the fight and they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

Bookie (Max)

Sitcom uber-creator Chuck Lorre returns with his first new show since 2019’s Bob Hearts Abishola, this time teaming up with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to aim for darker, edgier laughs. Veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny is facing the loss of business if the potential legalization of sports gambling in California goes through.

With the help of best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny tries to get his increasingly unstable clients to settle their debts — even as he places some risky bets of his own.

Premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max

Obliterated (Netflix)

The creators of Cobra Kai are behind this action comedy set in Sin City. After an elite, highly-trained special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas, they celebrate with a lot of booze, drugs and sex. But then they discover the bomb they deactivated was fake. The real bomb is still out there, and unless the team can find it, the entire city will be obliterated. An already tough task is made even harder by all the alcohol and other substances still in their system. Think The Hangover movie, except instead of looking for a missing friend, they are racing against time to prevent a nuclear explosion.

Premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Virgin River season 5 part 2 (Netflix)

Virgin River season 5 also gets the split-season treatment, with these two special holiday episodes following the first part that dropped in September. They will follow up on the astonishing info Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) learned as she and fiancee Jack (Martin Henderson) were decorating for Christmas — her father might be a resident of Virgin River.

Turns out that Mel’s mom had an affair with a man in the small town that she coincidentally moved to after leaving Los Angeles. Mel grapples with the implications of this revelation, while also considering whether to try to get pregnant again or explore surrogacy or adoption.

Premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Sweet Home season 2 (Netflix)

When the Korean horror series debuted in 2020, it made for apt, if very dark, pandemic viewing. Now, it’s back for a second season, and though real-world circumstances are very different, the story still hits hard. Whereas season 1 focused on Hyun-soo (Song Kang) and other survivors barricaded in their apartment building Green Home, season 2 will follow them into the outside world. There, they will have to contend with more monsters. But equally terrifying are the other humans they encounter.

Premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 (Starz)

The Power prequel returns to continue tracing the evolution of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) into the amoral, ferocious man he becomes in the original series (as played by 50 Cent). The third season picks up after the mob’s attack on Kanan’s mother Raquel (Patina Miller). She’s looking to leave the game to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her words. Meanwhile, Italian mafia don Stefano (Tony Daza) is back on the scene, as are new adversaries Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods). Kanan and the entire family face an existential crisis unlike any they’ve experienced before.

Premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz (via Sling )