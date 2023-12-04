New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Dec. 4 - Dec. 10)

Finished putting up your holiday decorations? Take a load off and head to Netflix for this week's latest releases.

This week’s major standout is Leave the World Behind, a thriller that stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a vacationing couple who find themselves and their kids trapped in a vacation home with a man bringing news of a global cyberattack. The two families must cohabitate while grappling with the uncertainty of a new normal and their place within what appears to be the downfall of society.

There's also My Life With the Walter Boys, which explores a teen whose life changes dramatically when her family dies in a tragic accident. When she goes to live in Colorado from bustling New York, she finds her new place among her mother's best friend's family of ten.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Christmas As Usual

Thea (Ida Ursin-Holm) returns to her quaint Norwegian hometown to celebrate Christmas with her family. This year, however, she's accompanied by Jashan (Kanan Gill), her Indian boyfriend, which ends up throwing a wrench in her family's classic Christmas traditions. As Thea and Jashan navigate the quirky and sometimes challenging traditions between both Norwegian and Indian cultures, the find new perspectives for age-old customs that make for hilarious holiday hijinks.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 6

Blood Coast

This crime drama, set against the backdrop of Marseille, France, follows a team of police officers renowned for their unconventional and often controversial crime-fighting tactics. They face their greatest challenge yet when an elusive criminal threatens to plunge the entire city into chaos. Their unique methods are put to the test as they race against time to avert a catastrophic bloodbath.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 6

My Life With the Walter Boys

Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) is a teen whose life takes an unexpected turn when she loses her family in a tragic accident. Uprooted from Manhattan, Jackie finds herself in the rugged landscape of Colorado, under the guardianship of her mother’s best friend Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), and her husband George (Marc Blucas). Jackie must adapt to life with George and Katherine's ten children, like the diligent Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the rebellious Cole (Noah LaLonde) while grappling with her loss and her brand new life.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 7

Analog Squad

Set in 1999, a man named Pong is on a mission to fulfill his dying father's last wish. Desperate to make his father proud, Pond (Nopachai Chaiyanam) assembles a make-believe family. He recruits ex-girlfriend Lily (Namfon Kullana Preeyawat) to pose as his wife and mother to their two "children" Keg (Kritsanapoom Pibulsonggram), an employee from a pager company, and Bung (Wipawee Patnasiri), the eccentric owner of a video rental shop. But while they all work to try and create a "real" family, they soon realize they're a lot more like one than they initially imagined.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 7

Leave the World Behind

This apocalyptic thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as Amanda and Clay Sandford, a couple who, along with children Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie), vacation in a lavish home. Their idyllic retreat takes an ominous turn when the night brings unexpected visitors: G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la Herrold). Bringing news of a mysterious cyberattack, the strangers soon thrust the unsuspecting family into a world of uncertainty. The two families are forced to live together while trying to parse what's going on outside the house's four walls...and what's next.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 8

Everything new on Netflix: Dec.4 - Dec. 10

DECEMBER 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

DECEMBER 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (Netflix Comedy)

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

DECEMBER 6

Blood Coast (FR) (Netflix Series)

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas as Usual (NO) (Netflix Film)

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

DECEMBER 7

Analog Squad (TH) (Netflix Series)

After learning of his estranged father's sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

The Archies (IN) (Netflix Film)

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Hilda: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda's interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) (Netflix Series)

It's that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

High Tides (BE) (Netflix Series)

Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix Series)

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

NAGA (SA) (Netflix Film)

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

DECEMBER 8

Blood Vessel (NG) (Netflix Film)

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) (Netflix Series)

Ring in the holidays with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as bakers gather for festive fun in the tent and a chance to win the coveted cake stand.

Leave the World Behind (Netflix Film)

A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

Women on the Edge (AR) (Netflix Film)

After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship.

DECEMBER 9

Love and Monsters

