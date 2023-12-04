Netflix and Max teaming up for killer $10 streaming bundle — but there’s a catch

Netflix and Max are two of the best streaming services out there. Between Netflix’s originals, Max’s HBO shows and the vast libraries of both services, they might even be the only streaming services you need.

Now, you can get them for just $10. Combined.

Starting December 7, you’ll be able to get Netflix with ads and Max with ads for just $10 a month. But there is a catch — you have to be a Verizon customer. Specifically, you’ll need to be a Verizon myPlan customer to take advantage of this new streaming service bundle.

And that’s not a small catch. Currently, there are three Verizon myPlan offerings, starting with Unlimited Welcome for $65 a month plus taxes and fees. So if you want to take advantage of this streaming bundle, you’ll also need to spend at least $65 a month on your wireless bill. That’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it’s a high barrier for entry. But if you’re a myPlan customer this new Netflix and Max bundle will greatly reduce your spending on streaming services. And that matters now that streaming services are increasing in price regularly.

Plus, you’re not limited to saving on Netflix and Max. Verizon already offers the Disney Trio Basic bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, all with ads) for $10 a month if you’re a myPlan customer and Verizon lets you take advantage of that promotion in addition to this new Netflix and Max bundle instead of making you choose. So if you’re someone who needs to watch all the latest streaming TV shows and movies, getting five streaming services for just $20 might be worth spending $65+ on your phone bill.

Netflix and Max is now the streaming bundle to beat

Prior to this announcement from Verizon, the top deal in streaming was clearly the Disney bundle. While your mileage may vary with the various Marvel and Star Wars originals that have come out on Disney Plus, the combination of a deep library of Disney movies and Hulu’s excellent TV shows was a deal too good to pass up for most. Even after a price hike to $9.99 a month and the addition of ads to Disney Plus, it was still a great deal.

If Netflix and Max — who appear to be developing a friendly relationship — bring their bundle to the general public it’d quickly become the best streaming service bundle.

But if Netflix and Max — who appear to be developing a friendly relationship after first sending HBO shows to Netflix in July and then sending 12 DC movies to Netflix this month — bring their bundle to the general public it’d quickly become the best streaming service bundle.

Even if this bundle was $14.99 instead of $10 to appease Verizon, putting its price in line with the $14.99 a month Disney charges the public for its Trio Basic bundle, I’d gladly spend my $15 a month on Netflix and Max with ads instead of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus with ads. The combination of quality programming and a variety of TV shows and movies would give it an advantage over Disney’s narrower, less prestigious streaming content. Don’t be surprised if you’ll eventually be able to subscribe to a Netflix and Max bundle soon without needing a Verizon plan for your phone.