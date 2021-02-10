This Xbox Series X controller trick lets you switch between console and mobile

The Xbox Series X controller has received nothing but praise since its debut last November. And even as fans couldn't heap more praise on the peripheral, it's come to light that the controller has a handy feature, which lets users switch between a console and other Bluetooth devices.

Timo Wolf, an employee at Microsoft, unveiled that the Xbox Series X controller can quickly switch connectivity profiles between a console and a mobile device. This means that, unlike with the Xbox One controller, you don't need to re-pair the controller every time you want to switch between console and mobile.

Using your @Xbox Series X|S controller with console & pc/mobile for @XboxGamePass frequently? #XboxSeries controllers can memorize sync!-> Hold "sync" to recall last mobile/PC device (flashing 2-3x)-> Double-tap "sync" to switch back to your #Xbox (flash once)

Using the trick is rather straightforward. First, make sure that your controller is synced to both your console and Bluetooth device. To sync to a Bluetooth device, like a Samsung Galaxy S21, hold down the sync button on your Xbox Series X controller until the Xbox logo starts blinking. Go into your Bluetooth settings and wait for "Xbox Wireless Controller" to appear. Just tap, and the controller should sync.

Now that your device is connected to your Bluetooth device, switching between an Xbox console and mobile is rather simple. To switch to Xbox, double-tap the sync button. To switch to mobile, hold the sync button until the Xbox logo flashes. It's that easy.

Wolf uploaded a video on Twitter demonstrating how it works.

Quick video proof using Xbox Series X Controller, Windows 10 PC & Xbox One X. Important: Learned through feedback this does not work to switch between Xbox & Xbox Wireless Adapter. Only Xbox & Bluetooth connection

Weirdly, this trick works only between a console and Bluetooth devices. If you wanted to switch between Bluetooth and the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, you'll have to re-pair every time. Unfortunately for iPhone fans, this trick does not work on Apple devices, either. But maybe Microsoft will add compatibility in a future update.