New Xbox Series X Halo game in the works per recent job posting

It seems that a new chapter in the Halo universe is already in development for Xbox Series X. This comes per a recent posting on Microsoft's careers website. According to the website, 343 Industries, the current developers for Halo, are looking for a producer to "balance schedule needs with creative pursuits, pushing for quality and innovation while managing both budget and time; and lead a team of industry veterans to create innovative new experiences."

Microsoft did not detail what kind of game this new Halo project would be. Apart from shooters, there is a line of strategy games titled Halo Wars, which has not seen an update since Halo Wars 2 in 2017.

What we do know is that this game will not be a simple 2D platformer. The job posting specifically is looking for someone with experience in making AAA games for modern hardware. Other than that, information is slim. But according to a post this past November from VG24/7, two Halo projects are in development.

The rumors follow a round of now deleted tweets. It suggested that the upcoming Halo Infinite would not be one whole game, but multiple parts split into four episodes. Not only that, the rumor also suggested that a free Halo Infinite Battle Royale mode would also be released in 2021. Considering these were fleeting rumors on Twitter, it might be best to take these with a grain of salt.

Halo Infinite was supposed to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X. But after a tepid reception to its launch announcement in July of 2020, it was delayed. Not only that, apparently the game has been in a bit of development hell. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Infinite was going through a series of hurdles, largely due to outsourcing parts of the game to external teams. There have also been creative differences, which is likely why Tim Long left his role as creative director last August. Mary Olsen took over, but left two months later.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch some time in 2021. As for this new Halo title, it could be years away.

