This new Android phone packs a 108MP camera — for $900 less than Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Realme 8 Pro is about to deliver some serious camera tech when it launches next month.

The young Chinese phone maker has announced its next phone will be launching on March 24, with the brand's first 108MP camera installed upon it. And based on the price of previous Realme phones, this could be a very cheap handset.

You usually see 108MP cameras on more expensive phones, such as the $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However the Realme 7 Pro that launched last year cost just £279, around the same price as a Moto G Stylus goes for in the U.S. Assuming that price doesn't change much, the Realme 8 Pro could be one of the cheapest ways to get access to one of these huge camera sensors.

Realme isn't using the exact same sensor found in the S21 Ultra though. Realme says it's using an ISOCELL HM2, whereas the one found in the S21 Ultra is a newer ISOCELL HM3.

Aside from this camera, we don't know much else about the Realme 8 Pro. Based on the 7 Pro, we might expect a Snapdragon 7-series chipset, three other cameras on the back, at least a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging, and a 6.4-inch FHD display. Not outstanding specs in the same way as the 108MP camera, but impressive for the price nonetheless.

The basic Realme 8 has had more details teased by Realme's CEO, Madhav Sheth. This model will use a 64MP main camera, which while smaller than the Pro's camera is still a decent size. It'll also feature a 6.4-inch display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging plus a Helio G95 chipset.

If you want a cheap phone with a 108MP camera right now, then you can instead look at the Redmi Note 10 (at least in the U.K), or the rumored Nokia G10. These phones may not reach the heights of our best camera phones, but for users seeking camera-focused budget and mid-range phones, 2021 is shaping up to be a great year thanks to these devices.