Nokia G10 leak just revealed 108MP camera — and it's coming next month

If you're on the lookout for a mid-range phone with a focus on gaming and photography, the rumored Nokia G10 might be about to launch with the features you're after.

Insider information shared with NokiaPowerUser has revealed the specs, including a Snapdragon 775 chipset and a large 108MP camera, along with four other rear sensors. And Nokia might be preparing to launch it on April 8.

The 108MP camera is the same resolution as the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, one of the best camera phones we've ever tested. There is more to taking great photos than just the sensor, but a camera of this size will give this phone a great head start.

The Snapdragon 775 is the assumed name for the successor to the Snapdragon 765G found in many mid-range smartphones last year. This won't be on the same level as the Snapdragon 888 chips that you find in popular flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 in terms of raw performance. However, it should still offer plenty of power for most users, and 5G support.

The name is expected to be Nokia G10, rather than simply 10 in the style of Nokia's other numbered phones. That may be because the phone will be focused on gaming. Other rumored features include a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with a QHD resolution and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

While these details are just rumors, what we do know is that Nokia is preparing for an April 8 launch at 10AM EST/3PM GMT. This was announced by Nokia's parent company HMD Global on its website, although it's not yet clear exactly what is being announced. There seems to be a fair chance it'll be the G10 though.

The Nokia 9 PureView from 2019 debuted a surprising five-camera array on its back, as well as other flagship-worthy specs. Unfortunately, the phone's total package wasn't well-rounded enough. It is a similar story with the mid-range Nokia 8.3 5G, which launched more recently. We're excited to see if Nokia's new phone matches up to the rumors, and if these improvements are enough to land the device on our best Android phones list.