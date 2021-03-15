OnePlus 9 leak just revealed final design and colors — here's your first look

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro might be two of the most-leaked phones in history, and now there’s a new batch of leaked renders showing both phones’ color options. The first “official” images of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have seemingly leaked, too.

It’s all coming from reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted the simple renders before following up with an “official poster” showing the two phones — plus some apparent press shots of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro colors

Agarwal listed these colors for the OnePlus 9: Stellar Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 Pro colors are reportedly Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green.

There’s not much else here we haven’t already seen in previous leaks, though the OnePlus 9 Pro does indeed appear to have a curved screen. Previous leaks have contradicted each other regarding whether the premium model’s display would be flat or curved.

As Agarwal also pointed out, the standard OnePlus 9 is lacking any visible antenna on its frame. This could be a sign that the frame is made of plastic, as this wouldn’t block a purely internal antenna like a metal frame would. Indeed, the OnePlus 9 Pro images show antenna bands clearly on the shiny frame, suggesting that the more expensive phone will be made of tougher stuff.

OnePlus 9 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!
Color options:
-Stellar Black
-Arctic Sky
-Winter Mist
A Flat Display & seems like OnePlus is adopting a plastic frame too as lack of antenna bands indicate.
Artic Sky is 💙 for me. What about you?

If the OnePlus 9 does use plastic instead, a stronger metal frame would be just one of several advantages the OnePlus 9 Pro will have over the standard model. It’s also set to have an extra telephoto lens in its Hasselblad-branded rear camera array, and another leak from Agarwal suggested the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging. That would make it faster at wireless charging than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!
Color options:
-Astral Black
-Morning Mist
-Pine Green
The display is only slightly curved this time. Looks great.
The Matte color options give it a more premium feel IMO. What about you?

What’s left to know about these phones? We’ll know on March 23, when OnePlus is set to announce the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R alongside the all-new OnePlus Watch.