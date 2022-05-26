This feel-good Netflix movie just hit No. 2 with 33 million viewing hours

Netflix is offering subscribers some big movies this month including the Rebel Wilson lead comedy Senior Year and reality prank sequel Jackass 4.5. Both these flicks have been well received by viewers, but there’s a surprising third entry in the mix that is also competing for the top spot.

A Perfect Pairing is an appropriately titled feel-good film, offering the carefree watch we could all do with right now. This fizzy romantic comedy stars Victoria Justice and Adam Demos as pair of outrageously good-looking people who meet and fall for enough each despite the circumstances being less than ideal.

In this case, A Perfect Pairing follows an enthusiastic LA wine executive named Lola (Justice) who travels to Australia in order to secure a major client for her company. While down under she agrees to work on a sheep farm to win over the potential business partner and sparks fly with rugged and mysterious local, Max (Demos). It’s got all the trademarks of a Hallmark movie, only with a slightly higher production budget.

Of course, the pair start off at odds; Max isn’t fond of Lola’s big-city ways, while Lola finds Max closed-off and more than a little bit rude. But soon those walls tumble down and things get a little bit steamy. Don’t worry though, this isn’t 365 Days: This Day levels of smut, things are kept at a family-friendly TV-14 level.

The film was released last week without a great deal of fanfare from the streamer itself, but it quickly found a very receptive audience. In fact, in its first week on Netflix, the film has racked up 33 million viewing hours (via top10netflix (opens in new tab)), and that number is only growing as it continues to climb the Netflix top 10 most-watched movies list.