This cheap Keurig alternative is now under $40

Cheap coffee makers generally keep their prices low by restricting your brewing options. That means you'll be able to find excellent prices on budget drip machines while the best coffee makers are able to offer the choice between ground or pod coffee. In fact, even if you restrict your search to Keurig or Nespresso machines, prices tend to start at $80.

However, the Chefman InstaCoffee bucks this trend, offering options for both pod and ground coffee brewing in a slimline, portable, and fast machine - all for under $50. What's more, we're actually seeing this already cheap coffee maker available for an extra $10 off at Amazon right now, bringing that $49.99 MSRP down to just $39.99.

Chefman InstaCoffee coffee maker: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

With $10 off this ultra versatile coffee maker is packing some particularly strong value right now. Not only will you be able to brew with ground coffee within 30 seconds, with the potential for a 14oz cup no less, but you'll also be able to use Keurig K-Cup pods here as well.View Deal

While you're only getting a single serve machines here (though at 14oz, you're still getting plenty of Joe), the ability to brew Keurig K-Cups is a massive benefit to those looking for convenience. By comparison, the cheapest Keurig machine is the K-Mini, which is currently on sale for $69.99.

If you're looking to make the most of the K-Cup's massive selection, but don't want to splash out on a full kit just yet, there's some excellent value up for grabs here.

More cheap coffee maker deals

