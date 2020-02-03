This Amazon Echo Auto deal brings Alexa to your car for just $29

If you've been wanting to bring Amazon's digital assistant to your car, now's the right time.

Amazon currently has its Echo Auto on sale for $29.99. That's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this device. Even better, it comes with 4 free month of Amazon Music Unlimited. It's among the best Amazon deals available right now.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $20 below its regular price.View Deal

The Echo Auto works with the Alexa app on your phone to play music through your car's speakers. Depending on your car model, it can either connect to your speaker's aux input or your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. (You can check if your vehicle is compatible with Echo Auto via Bluetooth or air vent installation). It houses 8 mics and uses far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise.

Although we haven't reviewed the Echo Auto, it offers an easy way to enjoy your music playlist or podcasts when you're on the road. Stream from a variety of services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Sirius XM, iHeartRadio, Tidal, Pandora and more. Even better, get it now at its cheapest price ever.