This amazing Alienware curved gaming monitor is $350 off for Prime Day

We're all working and playing from home more than ever, which means having a good monitor is critical. But the best gaming monitors can get pricey, especially if you want a high-resolution curved option. That's why this Prime Day deal should not be missed.

The excellent Alienware AW3420DW curved monitor is currently just $849 on Amazon, making it a great deal for anyone looking to get more immersed in their games. You can also use it to juggle spreadsheets — we won't judge.

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,119 now $849 @ Amazon

The Alienware 34 Curved Monitor delivers an immersive 3440 x 1440 display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate for playing your favorite PC games at their best.View Deal

This massive monitor gets you a 34-inch curved display with an immersive 3440 x 1440 resolution, which is perfect for getting lost in top PC games like Star Wars Squadrons and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Just as importantly, it offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate complete with Nvidia G-Sync for playing games smoothly at high frame rates.

And with up to 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and a wide 21:9 screen ratio, this Alienware display is also ideal for getting work done across multiple apps and windows.

We've found Alienware's curved monitors to be excellent during our own testing. In our 4-star Alienware AW3418DW review, we praised the display for its slick, futuristic design, gorgeous 1440p picture quality and strong color and brightness.

