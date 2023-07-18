This 98-inch Samsung QLED TV just gave our favorite 8K TV a massive upgrade

What’s better than a 98-inch Samsung TV ? How about two 98-inch Samsung TVs to choose from?

Despite announcing a 98-inch QLED TV just a month ago, Samsung is adding a second massive TV to its 2023 TV lineup , and this one is a serious upgrade over the first one. That’s because according to Display Specifications , this latest 98-inch TV is an 8K QLED TV rather than the 4K resolution QLED TV Samsung announced back in June.

The new 98-inch model will round out Samsung’s high-end QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV series, which is currently the best 8K TV we've ever tested. It will only be available in South Korea and will get the model number KQ98QNC990. No pricing is currently known, but the expectation is that it will be more expensive than the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV (98Q80C) announced last month at $7,999.

The 98-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is expected to launch in additional markets after its South Korean launch, and if the 98Q80C is any indication, those with a bit of patience may be able to score a deal on Samsung’s latest 8K behemoth. Samsung’s 98-inch QLED 4K TV has only been out for a month and is already $1,000 off. That’s a 12.5% discount just for waiting a month.

Now, there’s no guarantee that the 8K QLED will get a similar discount for the 98-inch model, but it’s not just the 98-inch 4K QLED that has recently gotten a discount from Samsung. The 85-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV also recently was marked down from $7,999 to $6,999, so there’s a fair chance that the larger 98-inch will get a price reduction not too long after it launches.

Samsung 98-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV comes with a loaded spec sheet

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you can’t wait for a discount though, we don’t blame you. The QN900C 98-inch comes loaded with features and high-end specs. The QLED 8K display runs at 144Hz and comes with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro and Game Motion Plus to allow for gaming up to 144Hz at 4K resolution. The Samsung Neural Quantum Processor 8K will also allow for 8K upscaling for non-8K content, making this TV a great option despite the lack of native 8K content out there.

And of course, it comes loaded with many features you expect from the best TVs . HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR modes are all supported (sorry, no Dolby Vision). And the sound should be impressive enough that you don’t even need one of our best soundbars, thanks to a 120W speaker array, Dolby Atmos support and a slew of other audio features.

So if you want a truly future-proof home theater display, this could be about as good as it gets. In our Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV review, we praised this TV as the best 8K display out there with unrivaled brightness thanks to its Quantum Dot MiniLED panel. But if you want something a little more friendly on your wallet, make sure to check out our best TV deals .