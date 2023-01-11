Samsung 2023 TVs — OLED, Neo QLED, MicroLED and more

Samsung 2023 TVs include improvements to Samsung's OLED TV, refreshed 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets and smaller-sized Micro LED TVs. This year's offerings also include a handful of gaming upgrades and the company's first 8K ultra-short throw projector.

Samsung made some of the best TVs you could buy last year, but they could be even better for 2023. The Neo QLED lineup promises better HDR remastering, 144Hz refresh rates and enhanced Q Symphony sound features, while the manufacturer's OLED TV gets brightness improvements and comes in a new 77-inch configuration.

Micro LED TVs are still reserved for premium customers, but more approachable sizes — namely the 76-inch Micro LED CX — make the technology a bit more mainstream. On the other hand, the The Premiere 8K elevates Samsung's Lifestyle TV lineup for truly theater-worthy experiences.

We're still waiting for Samsung to announce pricing and availability for all its 2023 TVs. But in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the line up.

Samsung 2022 TVs: Micro LED

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has been trying to make Micro LED happen since the company unveiled the first version of The Wall. Last year, Samsung launched a 89-inch option, shrinking the ultra-premium technology into something customers can actually fit in their living room. Now, Samsung's Micro LED TVs will be available in a 76-inch configuration.

What's more, the company showed off Micro LED screens down to 50 inches as proof of concept at CES 2023. Since the technology is modular, Micro LED can be customized to fit a consumer’s space up to 140 inches.

We learned in an interview with Samsung execs that the company has achieved a more efficient manufacturing process, using lasers that can attach LEDs to wafers 15 times faster than before. Price will remain a major hurdle for making Micro LED TVs mainstream, but better production efficiency means we could see those prices start to drop.

Samsung 2023 TVs: S95C OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Coming in a new 77-inch size, the Samsung S95C OLED TV will improve upon the Samsung S95B OLED TV with a thinner chassis, One Connect box, 144Hz refresh rate and improvements to brightness.

To some extent, Samsung's 2022 OLED TV didn't meet all our expectations. It certainly wasn't the best OLED TV of the year. But the upgrades coming to the S95C could have what it takes to beat LG OLED TVs in 2023.

The TV's design caught our attention we first saw it. Not only is the panel now just 10mm thick, but the integration of the OneConnect Box allows you to connect all your devices in one input box instead of fussing with cables behind the TV. This gives you some flexibility for mounting and setup in terms of aesthetics.

Samsung 2023 TVs: Neo QLED (8K and 4K Mini LED)

(Image credit: Future)

Neo QLED is Samsung’s more mainstream technology, first released in 2020 in the form of the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV. Then, 2022 Neo QLED TVs improved across a series of 8K and 4K screens, with the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV being the best QLED TV of last year.

Once again for 2023, Neo QLED is powered by Samsung’s quantum mini-LED technology. But now Samsung's top Neo QLED sets have some compelling upgrades. For one, it ditches the One Connect box, so the components and HDMI inputs are all built-in to the TV now. Otherwise, the big story in terms of performance is the new auto HDR remastering feature, which can take any content and give it an HDR look.

As far as sound quality is concerned, Q Symphony 3.0 is an update to the feature that combines the TV’s native speakers with a soundbar. New neural networks are used to determine what kind of enhancements are needed from the soundbar, so you should get a more sophisticated soundscape with Q Symphony than before.

Samsung 2023 TVs: Lifestyle lineup

It's not a Samsung TV lineup without a new Lifestyle TV. In 2023, the addition isn't a true TV like The Frame — instead, Samsung has launched The Premiere in 8K, upgrading the resolution of its existing laser projector.

An update to Samsung's portable projector, the Freestyle, supports a new feature called Smart Edge Blending, which lets you pair two units to watch content in a 21:9 configuration. The 2023 Freestyle also gets Samsung Gaming Hub built-in.

While The Frame TV isn't getting performance changes, it will come with the revamped Samsung Art Store. Some new accessories are available for 2023, too — Samsung will sell a metal bezel frame as well as an optional Auto Rotating Wall Mount and Stand for easily changing the TV's orientation.

Samsung 2023 TVs: Outlook

Before making recommendations for which Samsung 2023 TVs you should buy, we'll need to test the sets in our lab and see how they compare to other models on the market. Stay tuned for more information about price and availability.